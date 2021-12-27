No more free at-home COVID tests available online in Yakima County, but community partners still have them

Free, rapid at-home COVID test kits are no longer available online in Yakima County, but people can still find them at community organizations.
The online supply through the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home program has been exhausted, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District. At-home tests are still available through community-based organizations:
- Union Gospel Mission in Yakima, 509-248-4510, 1300 N. First St.
- Madison House Youth Center in Yakima, 509-457-3370, 302 S. Fourth St.
- Yakima Central Library in Yakima, 509-452-8541, 102 N. Third St.
- Buena Community Library in Buena, 509-865-2298, 801 Buena Road.
- Wapato Community Library in Wapato, 509-877-2882, 119 E. Third St.
- Mabton Community Library in Mabton, 509-894-4128, 415 B St.
- Community Chest Food Bank in Toppenish, available beginning Thursday, 509-865-5311, 4 N. B St.
- La Casa Hogar in Yakima, 509-457-5058, 106 S. Sixth St.
- Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside, 509-839-7602, 906 E. Edison Ave.
It’s a good idea to call in advance to check on availability and hours.
Results from at-home tests can’t be used in an official capacity for work, school or events, but they can be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19, health officials have said. People who receive a positive at-home test should schedule a PCR test at a testing center to confirm it. In the meantime, they should isolate themselves from friends and family.
“COVID-19 remains widespread in our community and routine testing can help us to detect COVID-19 sooner to limit spread of the virus,” health officer Dr. Neil Barg said in the release. “As holiday gatherings continue, we encourage community members to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.”
Free PCR testing for COVID is available at:
- Yakima Valley College in Yakima, 810 S. 14th Ave., Tuesdays-Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Closed New Year’s Day)
- State Fair Park in Yakima, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Sunnyside Community Center in Sunnyside, 1521 S. First St., Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.
Mobile vaccine clinics
Free mobile clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters around Yakima County this week, according to the Yakima Health District.
Options are:
Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown YMCA, 5 N. Naches Ave., Yakima.
- Noon to 6 p.m., Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakima State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bearded Monkey Cycling, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
- 3-5 p.m., Selah School District, 316 W. Naches Ave.
Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunnyside Community Center.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakima State Fair Park.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown YMCA, 5 N. Naches Ave., Yakima.
Vaccines are also available at health clinics and pharmacies. For a list, go to YakimaVaccines.org.