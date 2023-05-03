A drag show at the Game and Grog in downtown Yakima took place without incident Tuesday, though organizers took precautions following threats to similar shows in the Tri-Cities.
Patrons were greeted by security at the door and boarded-up windows with the words “We are open” and “You can’t erase us” painted on them. The bar on South First Street has been hosting regular drag shows since 2019.
Kelly Rush, co-owner of the bar, said after a Richland restaurant received a threatening letter after hosting a drag brunch and Collaboration Coffee in Yakima had one of its front windows shattered, she felt it made sense to be prepared. Collaboration also has hosted drag events.
Rush said they also will take precautions on Tuesday, May 9, when the bar will host a charity drag show in support of Lilyan Kladnick, a 19-year-old who suffered severe injuries after a car collision late last month.
“We got word that some of the groups that have been protesting in the Tri-Cities, we were probably on their radar and they were going to come to us soon,” Rush said. “I know that a lot of them open-carry and that at one of their last protests, the Proud Boys showed up. I just didn’t want to risk anything so we took these precautions.”
She said the situation is disheartening.
"It’s really sad to put so much effort into making a safe space and have the existence of us and the existence of our patrons be a problem for people,” she said.
Rush added that some of the performers for the night decided to not attend for their own safety.
“They have kids, they have to travel to get here and it’s putting in a lot of effort and they just didn’t feel comfortable coming in and that’s perfectly understandable,” Rush said.
Outside the bar, Michael Niemela, one of the volunteer security guards, stood watching the street with a flashlight hanging from his belt.
“One of my wife's friends invited us to come to a show and both my wife and I work security so when we found there was a concern for people’s safety, we volunteered to be here and help people feel safe,” Niemela said. “Anything I can do to remove fear or stop people from being hurt just for who they are, I’m happy to do it.”
