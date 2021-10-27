No one was injured when a Yakima house was completely destroyed by a blaze Tuesday night that took more than five hours to extinguish and involved 44 firefighters from various departments.
Yakima Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene at 9:32 p.m. and found the front half of a house in the 600 block of North 20th Avenue fully involved in flames, according to a department news release. Crews from the East Valley and Yakima Training Center fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze.
The home's occupant is staying with family and the estimated value of the loss is $275,000, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yakima firefighters returned to the site Wednesday morning amid reports the fire continued to smolder.
