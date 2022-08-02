SELAH -- A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a "total loss" after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening.
The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
"When the initial crews arrived on scene, there was smoke and flames coming through the roof," Lange said. "All occupants had been evacuated."
Smoke was pouring out of the roof and firefighters from departments in Selah, Yakima, East Valley, Gleed and the Yakima Training Center were battling the blaze at 5:45.
After an aerial sprayer tore a hole in the apartment building's roof, bright flames shot out of it on the south and east ends. An identical 16-unit building just south of the damaged one was evacuated but did not catch on fire.
Just before Lange spoke with the media at 6:30 p.m., a wet but otherwise uninjured three-legged Siamese cat was carried out by a firefighter. Residents and American Red Cross personnel began seeking its owner.
The 16-unit building was "a total loss," Lange said, and he added that the cause of the fire was unknown. It will be investigated.
American Red Cross personnel were assisting residents on scene.
