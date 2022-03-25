A fire badly damaged a Yakima home early Friday morning, and its cause is under investigation, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
Firefighters — 16 in all — responded to the 500 block of North 20th Avenue at about 2 a.m. and found the rear of the house on fire, according to a news release.
Occupants had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, the release said, and the fire damaged significant portions of the house’s attic and interior and exterior.
Damage was estimated at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.