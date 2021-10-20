A fire destroyed a house but left no one injured early Wednesday morning in Yakima.
The occupant of the house safely evacuated as Yakima Fire Department personnel responded to a blaze at about 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Avenue, according to a news release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the house and its contents were characterized in the release as a total loss with an estimated value of $350,000.
