There were no reported injuries as a home on South 59th Avenue in Yakima was seriously damaged by a fire Monday night, Yakima firefighters said.
Crews called to the 800 block of South 59th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. found heavy smoke coming out of the home's roof vents, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release. The attic was full of smoke, while the fire was burning in the area of the left back corner of the house, the release said.
The home's roof was lost in the fire, the release said, as well as the master bedroom, bathroom and living room area. Firefighters estimated the cost of the damage at $250,000.
A total of 22 firefighters were able to get the fire out and eliminate hot spots after four hours, the release said.
The fire is under investigation at this time.
