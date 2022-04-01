Roundabouts, significant changes to U.S. Highway 12 and 40th Avenue intersections, and building a wider road with curbs, gutters and sidewalks are among the solutions proposed to solve the traffic crunch on West Powerhouse Road on the northwest border of Yakima.
The state Department of Transportation, city of Yakima, Yakima County and the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments are conducting an online open house to receive feedback on dozens of proposed solutions for traffic in the area. Comments will be accepted through April 11; to participate, visit engage/wsdot.wa.gov and select “West Powerhouse Road” from the online open house choices.
Summer Derrey, regional spokesperson for WSDOT, said the 2.5-mile stretch of West Powerhouse Road from the Old Naches Highway/U.S. 12 intersection in Gleed to the 40th Avenue intersection near Fred Meyer in Yakima is a rural, two-lane road that has seen major increases in traffic and surrounding development in the past 20-plus years.
“It has minimal to no sidewalk or shoulders and substandard intersections,” Derrey said of West Powerhouse Road. “During peak commute periods, congestion affects local traffic in Yakima and U.S. 12.”
This stretch of West Powerhouse Road parallels U.S. 12 and connects west Yakima shopping centers to adjacent residential areas and the growing areas of Cowiche Canyon, Naches Heights and Gleed. Despite this, Derrey said there have been no major upgrades to the corridor in recent memory.
WSDOT’s most recent traffic counts from 2020 show average daily traffic volume of 19,000 vehicles on U.S. 12 between the Ackley Road intersection and the 40th Avenue interchange. Derrey noted that 2020 traffic volumes are likely lower than current levels due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions during most of the year.
An estimated 24,000 vehicles went through the 40th Avenue intersections with Fruitvale Boulevard and West Powerhouse Road each day in 2021, according to WSDOT statistics, with 10,000 vehicles observed each day on Powerhouse at 40th Avenue and about 7,500 vehicles daily at Pecks Canyon Road.
“As the area grows and more development of the area occurs, congestion and safety concerns are expected to continue unless addressed,” she added.
Survey results
Prior to scheduling the online open house, WSDOT asked Yakima-area residents to participate in an online survey to provide input on West Powerhouse Road and surrounding areas.
More than 1,000 responses were collected in the July 2021 survey, and when asked to identify the biggest issue, significant majorities — 74% and 66% — said improving Powerhouse Road for cars and improving its intersections were most important (respondents were allowed to select multiple answers to the survey questions).
Another area receiving significant support was providing space for pedestrians and bicycles. “Add sidewalks” was chosen by 32% of respondents; “separated trail for bikers and walkers,” 31%; and “add bike lanes,” 26%.
When asked which intersection created the most concern, nearly half (49%) of respondents chose the Cowiche Canyon Road/Ackley Road area of West Powerhouse Road, and the nearby U.S. 12-Ackley Road intersection received a 43% response.
Close behind were two traffic signal-controlled intersections, 40th Avenue and West Powerhouse Road (41%) and U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway (39%), where West Powerhouse Road ends. The Pecks Canyon Road and South Naches Road intersections received 18% and 10% of responses.
The survey found 40th Avenue (69%), West Powerhouse Road (57%) and U.S. 12/Old Naches Highway (49%) as the most-used roadways in the area, and an overwhelming number of respondents (92%) said they drive alone in their cars on West Powerhouse Road. Other choices, including bikes, motorcycles, walking and semi/delivery trucks, were chosen by 13% or less respondents.
Finally, the survey found a wide range of reasons for using West Powerhouse Road. Shopping or running errands was the top choice (75% of responses), with “recreation or social” (56%), “I live nearby” (45%) and work (33%) among the other popular choices.
A complete list of survey results is available here.
Possible solutions and costs
The survey results were used to generate dozens of possible solutions, Derrey said; a complete list with maps of West Powerhouse Road and its intersection is available here.
Roundabouts that replace stop-sign controlled or traffic signal-controlled intersections are among the costliest solutions. There are nine among the list of proposals, including:
• Replace U.S. 12/W. Powerhouse Road/Old Naches Highway signalized intersection with a two-lane roundabout (at a cost of $3.7 million-$4.9 million)
• Replace U.S. 12/Ackley Road intersection with a two-lane roundabout ($3.7 million-$4.9 million)
• Replace 40th Avenue/Fruitvale Boulevard signalized intersection with a two-lane roundabout ($4.4 million-$5.9 million)
• Replace 40th Avenue/W. Powerhouse Road signalized intersection with a two-lane roundabout ($4 million-$5.3 million)
• Construct compact single-lane roundabout in place of stop-controlled intersection at W. Powerhouse and Pecks Canyon roads ($980,000 to $1.3 million)
• Construct compact single-lane roundabout in place of stop-controlled intersection with left-turn lane at W. Powerhouse and S. Naches roads ($380,000-$510,000)
• Construct compact single-lane roundabouts in place of stop-controlled intersections of West Powerhouse Road with Ackley, Cowiche Canyon and Naches Heights roads (each $380,000-$510,000)
Other possible changes to intersections include eliminating or relocating the Ackley Road/U.S. 12 intersection, with the latter option costing between $1.6 million and $2.2 million; installing a traffic signal at the Naches Heights, Ackley and Powerhouse intersections ($680,000-$810,000); and construction of eastbound U.S. 12 acceleration and deceleration lanes at the Ackley Road intersection (up to $1.4 million).
Upgrading most or all of West Powerhouse Road from a rural two-lane road to a three-lane road with curb, gutter, sidewalk and bike lanes also is proposed, with costs ranging from $6.1 million to $9 million.
Finally, a variety of plans to extend or build sidewalks and bike lanes in the corridor are proposed, with costs ranging from $160,000 to $6 million.
WSDOT spokesperson Derrey said no decisions have been finalized and funding has not been secured for any solutions except the right-turn acceleration lane from Ackley Road to U.S. 12. Any other solution would need to apply for grants, she said.
A final solutions list is likely to be adopted in late spring or early summer, Derrey said.
Free Wi-Fi access is available for people who wish to participate in the online open house is available at the Yakima Library at 107 N. Third St. and the West Valley Library at 223 S. 72nd Ave.
