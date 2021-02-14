The father and daughter found dead Friday inside a West Valley shed engulfed by fire died from smoke inhalation, according to autopsies conducted Sunday.
The autopsies determined there was no foul play involved in the death of Fernando Ornelas, 49, and Audrey Ornelas, 4, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Sunday. Both bodies had been badly burned.
“The autopsy was consistent with smoke inhalation,” he said.
Ornelas and his daughter were found inside the shed off the 7600 block of Ahtanum Road after West Valley Fire Department firefighters extinguished the fire there Friday morning.
The 11 West Valley firefighters sent to the scene just after 8:35 a.m. Friday had to extinguish it from the outside due to the fire’s intensity.
The cause of the fire is not known, and it hasn’t been determined why Fernando and Audrey Ornelas were inside the shed in the first place.
Friday’s fire is the first fatal blaze since 2019, when a 57-year old woman died in a Yakima mobile home fire. Several dogs and cats also died in the fire.
In total, 13 people have died in Yakima County fires since 2014.