PROSSER, Wash. — Nine more artistic fiberglass ponies will join the “Parade of Ponies” downtown, bringing the total to 20.
Historic Downtown Prosser has completed the second part of a public art installation project that debuted in February 2019. A drive-thru event on May 29 will offer the chance to see all nine new designs at one location before they are permanently installed throughout the district, according to a news release.
The designs will be at The Depot parking lot at 1230 Bennett Ave. that day between 6 and 8 p.m.
Artists who worked on this round are Mikaila Bardessono, Breanne Broadie, Allyson Leonhard, Lauren Martin, Larelle Michener, Jenn Potter, Cindy Rodriquez, Jayden Thornock and Jolene VerMulm.
“Bringing more art into downtown was a goal set by community input and we’ve strived to accomplish that in creative and meaningful projects," said Jesalyn Cole, executive director of Historic Downtown Prosser. "This is one that we are especially proud of and look forward to the community’s response.”
Sponsors who invested in this round of the project are Maricela Sanchez, Milt and Carma Mercer Family, VerMulm Family and Jordan Hay, the Schab Clan, Larry and Linda Zenger-O’Brien, Valley Pipe Company, Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, Davy and Diana Bardessono and Davy’s Burger Ranch, and the Carl F. Grimes Family.
For more information, visit the Historic Downtown Prosser website, email director@historicprosser.com or call 509-786-2399.