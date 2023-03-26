Though winter still has a hold on the Cascades, spring has arrived and the schedule for Jim Sprick Community Park is filling up.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the Schneider Springs Fire limited some activity in recent years at the park at 13680 State Route 410, about 17 miles west of Naches. But most annual gatherings have returned, including the popular Nile Valley Days.
There will be pies and cobblers made with love by members of the Nile Women's Club, a hearty mountain breakfast hosted by Nile-Cliffdell firefighters and more food vendors. Wood will be split, axes will be thrown and logs will be cut in friendly competition as part of a community celebration that brings far-flung neighbors and friends together.
Sprick let friends and neighbors use his beautiful parcel of land along the Naches River for years before his death in 1985. In donating it for a community park, he left a legacy not only for his beloved Nile Valley but also for visitors from outside the area. Many return over and over, drawn by fond memories and its bucolic setting along the river.
Several clubs and organizations in the Nile area host fundraising events during Nile Valley Days, which is set for July 15-16, and the overall event itself benefits the Chinook Pass Community Association, originally known as the Nile Civic Betterment Association. The organization manages the park, and Nile Valley Days funds improvements to the park.
Nile Valley Days "is a huge part of the park, because it keeps it going," said Tammy Jorgensen, who handles park rentals.
There are a few restrictions on how his namesake community park could be used. It is available to all Nile Valley residents — from the neighboring area only — for day use by groups of fewer than 25 people.
To raise funds to maintain and improve the park, local groups of more than 25 people and out-of-the-area groups may rent it for a fee from May through the end of September or the first of October, "depending on the weather," Jorgensen said. They are required to make reservations and sign a contract outlining use of the park.
"Most of the groups that rent the park have been coming to the park for years and rent the same weekend every year," she added.
Who was Jim Sprick?
Sprick died on Thanksgiving Day 1985 and was buried at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. He left no will, but his cousin, Don Hanskutt of Merritt Island, Fla., "had spoken to Jim before his death and knew he wanted to deed the 17 acres of his property (which Jim had allowed the community to use for years) to the Nile Civic Betterment Association," John Baule, archivist and former director of the Yakima Valley Museum, said in an email.
The deed was formally transferred in early 1987, Baule said of the information he found in the museum's collections.
Sprick’s family first came to the Nile area when his grandfather purchased 40 acres in the late 1800s, his email said.
Jim Sprick was born July 30, 1920, in South Dakota, according to information provided by Carlos Pelley, archivist for Yakima Valley Libraries. Sprick's mother, Otillia Sprick, was originally from Wolsey, S.D. His father, Albert F. Sprick, was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1910, Pelley said in an email.
Otillia Sprick moved to the Nile Valley in 1938 and died in 1980. Known as Tilly, she and her sister, Lillian Maslen, were involved in their community.
"The Spricks are noted for their artistic ability and no Nile Club affair is complete without Tilly and Lillian in charge of special decorations," Vivian Smith wrote in a February 1959 article in the Yakima Valley News. Author and historian Jo Miles provided the small article with a photo, titled "Nile Attraction."
Jim Sprick attended engineering school for two years before he served as a pilot in World War II. After the war, Sprick settled permanently in the Nile Valley in 1945 to take care of his mother and worked as a commercial pilot, Baule said.
Architectural legacy
His role as a pilot took him around the world, and Sprick "loved the unusual," Baule said in his email.
"He would not sell a piece of his property until he had built a distinctive house on it," his email said. "He especially liked the Bavarian style architecture, of which the best known example of his work is Rock Creek Chalet, the exterior of which was built by Sprick himself a bit at a time beginning in 1979 and continuing until his death in 1985."
Sprick designed it from picture postcards he collected while traveling. The subsequent owners, Jack and Marie Bartley, finished the interior.
He also designed and built the geometric house at the edge of his property about 17 miles west of Naches on SR 410 near his namesake park; the Elderberry House, colored blue with elaborately detailed gingerbread embellishment; and a Swiss chalet-style home in which he housed guests.
The Swiss chalet was built as a gift shop and home for Sprick's mother and aunt. He was working on it in February 1959, "in spare time off from his job," the Yakima Valley News article said. When the house was ready, his mother and aunt would live upstairs and operate the gift shop downstairs.
"All are hoping it can be completed for next summer's tourist trade," the article said. "The new project ... should be a bonanza to those hunting novel and truly beautiful gifts."
The article also mentions a guest home near the present residence that had "such unique features as a fireplace wall of White Pass stone, a hearth of Alaskan pebbles pressed in concrete and handmade chairs upholstered in deerskins. Trophies from over the world line the walls."
He named his own home the French Normandy and lived mostly off his 335 acres, tending a truck garden and a small orchard and cutting and selling hay, according to Baule's information. One of Sprick's favorite pastimes was attending machinery auctions.
"The house he lived in, which is kitty-corner from the fire department more than the park, it just sold," Jorgensen said. "The Freshwater family lived there for years and years. ... That was the original Sprick house."
Also an inventor of sorts, Sprick was working on developing a smokeless, highly efficient wood-burning furnace in the years immediately before his death, Baule's email said.
Park requirements and events
Nile Valley Days is just one of the annual and occasional events that take place at Jim Sprick Community Park. They range in scope and attendance from the multi-day Chinook Fest, billed as "Great Music Meets the Great Outdoors" and set for June 8-11, to much smaller gatherings, picnics and family reunions and memorials.
Activity will start picking up at Jim Sprick Community Park next month, starting with an Easter egg hunt on April 8. Members of the Chinook Pass Community Association board will start meeting once a month in April until October, and a park cleanup is set for May 6, Jorgensen said. Volunteers will come to rake and blow leaves and other work on the grounds.
The park is kept rustic, although a large covered picnic area with a refrigerator is available, according to the Upper Valley Bulletin Board's park information page. It also features a new playground and an approximately ¼-mile paved walking path, as well as showers and flush toilets.
Along with an open field for ballgames and races, there's plenty of shade throughout the park and on the scenic walking path by the Naches River. Overnight dry-camping is also available for large groups (no hookups are available), but no camping is allowed for the general public.
To rent the park, groups must have a local sponsor — someone who lives from the State Route 410/U.S. Highway 12 split up to the top of Chinook Pass, Jorgensen said. "We try to keep it as a community park for the community to use," she said.
The Nile Valley Rally featuring vintage trailers won't be happening this year, Jorgensen said. But the park will likely host an annual weeklong family motorcoach association gathering, along with many family reunions and memorials.
Those who want to get married or hold wedding receptions at Jim Sprick Community Park are still out of luck, though.
"We are not a wedding venue," Jorgensen said. "There's so many lovely wedding venues on the pass already."
