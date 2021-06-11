The Nile-Cliffdell area in Yakima County is again on a list of areas that could see public safety power shutoffs in an effort to prevent wildfires.
As of Thursday, there have been 439 wildfires across Washington state, the second highest figure in the last 10 years, according to Thomas Kyle-Milward, the wildfire communications manager for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Public safety power shutoffs for wildfires — known colloquially as rolling blackouts — are one preventative approach that power companies have begun using in recent years in higher-risk areas. While they are common in California, these power cuts are rarely used in Washington.
Pacific Power first designated the area around Nile, Cliffdell and Pinecliff as an spot that could experience public safety power shutoffs in 2019, said Tom Gauntt, a spokesperson for the company.
An area near Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon also is on Pacific Power's list.
“It’s one of those things you plan for, have all the things ready and hope it doesn't come down to that,” said Gauntt.
So far, he said, Pacific Power has never had a public safety power shutoff in any of the designated areas in Washington or Oregon.
For community members who are in the designated areas, Gauntt said it’s important to reach out to Pacific Power in advance if someone needs non-stop electricity for a reason like medical purposes.
“If that’s the case, you need to contact us,” he said. “Then we can make arrangements … Wherever you are, (we can) try to find a way to reduce that burden.”
Nile-Cliffdell area residents who rely on Pacific Power can check to see if they fall within the designated area by visiting www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety/wildfire-safety/public-safety-power-shutoff.html. There, officials keep track of whether an area is being watched for a potential power shutoff or is currently experiencing one. People also can sign up for outage alerts and updates.
Gauntt said it’s normal for power companies to make plans like these and take preventative measures. Pacific Power makes similar plans and preparations for snow or wind storms in the winter.
Another effort to prevent wildfires in the area by Pacific Power is to “harden the wires,” said Gauntt, which means to make them less likely to be interfered with by a bird or tree branch, creating fire risk.
Wildfire season in the state is already well underway, said Kyle-Milward of DNR. In April alone, there were four times as many wildfires as the running average for the month historically, he said, while there were twice as many in May as usual. He said 70% of the state is in a drought advisory, including all of the eastern side of the state and the western coast.
“The drought is hitting us hard, and … we’re projecting a scenario in which, essentially, fire season is extended,” said Kyle-Milward. “Catastrophic fire conditions rely on three conditions. The first is high temperatures, the second is dryness or lack of moisture, and the third is a spark.
"We’re worried that this is going to leave us in a scenario in which the potential for catastrophic fire is just extended later into the year than it otherwise would be.”