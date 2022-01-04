Niece of Yakama woman who disappeared 50 years ago continues search for answers

Tashina Thomas usually checks social media as she winds down her day. Sometimes she browses the web for information about her aunt, Janice Marie Hannigan, who disappeared without a trace in late December 1971.
That could include online message boards, YouTube videos centered on missing and murdered Indigenous people or Facebook posts. Recently, someone shared a 1971 White Swan High School yearbook photo of Janice on the Websleuths site, which has dozens of forums on crime and missing persons.
Tashina cross-posted the photos on the Facebook page dedicated to her aunt, Let’s Find Janice Hannigan and Bring Her Home. Tashina is a co-administrator with Michelle Joe, who created the page in early 2018 for Trudi Lee Clark — Janice’s sister and Tashina’s mother. Trudi died in December 2018, and Tashina is continuing her mother’s efforts to find Janice.
“I haven’t seen this picture of Janice before,” Tashina commented with the black-and-white photos. They’re a little blurry, but there is her aunt as a teen. Janice is wearing a traditional bone choker and a dark blouse, her long hair framing her face and spilling over her shoulders as she looks directly at the camera.
A Yakama Nation citizen and sophomore at White Swan, Janice was 16 years old when she disappeared after being discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve 1971. Tashina, who is 30, never met her. But she knows more than most about Janice because her mom first started telling Tashina about Janice when Tashina was a young teen.
“She told me that she always thought (Janice) was really beautiful ... a good person,” Tashina said.
Janice is among dozens of Indigenous people who have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously within and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation over decades. She would be 66 today. Hers is the oldest on the Washington State Patrol’s latest list of active missing Indigenous persons cases.
Trudi spent much of her adult life trying to find Janice, the oldest of seven children of Martin James Hannigan Sr. and Linda Sally George Hannigan. In a letter to the public in October 2018, Trudi pleaded for information.
“If anyone knows ANYTHING about where my sister is or where she was last seen, please, please come forward,” she wrote. “Both my mom and dad NEVER got closure before passing on. I would like to have closure too before I am gone.”
Along with scouring the web for anything related to her aunt and answering questions that come on Janice’s namesake Facebook page, Tashina spends time on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website, looking at information about unidentified bodies to see if details are similar.
Like her mother, she holds out hope Janice is alive, but is also realistic like her mother and knows she may have died years ago, possibly at the hands of a murderer. Trudi had wanted Janice to be buried at the Toppenish Creek Cemetery near White Swan. Their father, who died in 1989, is buried there, as is Trudi.
A nearly lifelong search
A married mother of three young boys and a girl ranging in age from 9 to 2, Tashina also works outside the home. She’s busy, but it’s important that she continues the quest for answers that began when her mother was 8 years old. Like her mother, Tashina feels strongly about keeping Janice’s name, and story, in the public eye, no matter how much time has passed.
“Nobody should be forgotten,” she said, echoing her mother’s words.
Tashina lives in Omak but was born in Yakima, grew up in the Lower Valley and attended Wapato schools. Her dad is from Omak and she traveled back and forth over the years. She moved to Omak her senior year when her aunt and uncle needed her help, and graduated from Omak High School in 2009.
When Tashina was 13, Trudi started telling her about Janice, who was born on March 22, 1955, and the oldest of the seven Hannigan children. Trudi, who was second youngest, didn’t have a lot of memories about her sister because she was so young when Janice disappeared, but wanted to share as much as she could with her daughter. The stories about Janice came with an undercurrent of caution.
Yakama girls are told from a young age to be careful, a directive familiar to parents throughout Indian Country. The historic crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women extends far beyond the Yakama Reservation; throughout the United States and internationally, Native women and girls suffer sexual and physical violence at alarming rates.
Tashina saw good reason for her mother’s concern.
“It’s kind of bad in the area. I had random guys driving in a car” around Adams View Park “trying to get me to go with them,” said Tashina, who used to live near that Yakama Nation housing development.
Janice was suffering from numerous bruises on her chest and head when she was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 21, 1971.
“The patient was admitted to the hospital with multiple contusions around the head. Has shown no evidence of any headache or loss in the level of consciousness,” Dr. H.D. Buckley wrote in his discharge summary, which doesn’t identify the hospital or say anything about the cause of Janice’s injuries.
Janice left the hospital on Christmas Eve, discharged in satisfactory condition, and then she disappeared.
“But where did she go after this?” Trudi asked in October 2018.
More questions
At the time, Janice was living with her father on family land west of Harrah. Their parents were separated and the six younger children were with their mother in Buena.
“My mom said (Janice) had to help around the household,” Tashina said. “She told me she didn’t have a whole lot of memories because she was 8 years old, but she told me that my grandma relied on a lot of the girls to step up and take care of the household. And I think that’s what Janice probably had to do as well — cooking, cleaning, helping pay bills, stuff like that.”
A petite teen, Janice was about 5 feet tall and weighed around 105 pounds when she disappeared. She liked watching football and enjoyed beadwork and cooking, the Toppenish and Wapato newspapers reported in October 1971. Janice was among five candidates for queen of the Intertribal Veterans Day Celebration set for mid-November, a little more than a month before she was admitted to the hospital.
In her portrait with the story, Janice wears traditional regalia, her hair in two braids. Her jewelry includes earrings and what looks like the same bone choker she wore in her 1971 yearbook photo.
The photo of Janice most see is one shared widely on a flyer with details of her disappearance. It’s also on her NamUs profile and shows a young woman with a slight smile, her long hair loose like her yearbook photo, wearing a pale pink top.
The flyer says Janice went missing from Wapato on March 1, 1971. The Yakama Agency lists her as deceased that same day, Trudi said in her October 2018 interview. Both are incorrect, considering that Janice was in the hospital in December 1971 and had competed in the Veterans Day event the month before.
Trudi grew up seeing her mother’s anguish at Janice’s disappearance. Her search began in earnest in June 2014, inspired by memories of their mother, who died in 2001. Among the many rumors Janice’s family and friends heard over the years — that she was living in Seattle, that she had been seen walking in the area — was the suggestion by at least one investigator that a relative may have been responsible.
Though the house where Janice lived with her father isn’t there anymore, the property had a cellar, a well and a burn area. It’s also near a canal. Trudi believed Janice could be buried on the family land, which she and her siblings had leased to a local farmer, but she didn’t agree with authorities who thought her father might have been responsible.
“They think my dad did something. I said, ‘No he didn’t,’” Trudi said in October 2018. Tashina can’t see it, either.
“I don’t think so because he’s like the nicest person. I didn’t get to meet him, but she told me so many stories, along with my aunts have told me so many stories about him.”
Passage of time
Though Janice’s missing person case is the oldest on State Patrol’s list, her current age of 66 is not. Another missing Yakama Nation citizen, Daniel “Donnie” T. Sampson, would be 99 today. The Yakama tribal official was 71 when he disappeared on Oct. 30, 1994, while hunting.
Though it’s likely that missing people who would be several decades old may not be found alive, their profiles need to stay in the National Crime Information Center, commonly known as NCIC, for DNA or dental comparisons to be run, said Patti Gosch, a Washington State Patrol tribal liaison.
Operated by the FBI, the NCIC is a massive electronic clearinghouse of crime data provided by the FBI, federal, state, local and foreign criminal justice agencies and authorized courts. It is accessible to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
The current age of a missing person doesn’t matter because it’s still possible for their remains to be found regardless of how old they are, according to the the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of State Patrol.
Before she died, Trudi contacted the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, which has her sister’s missing person case, to check into getting the family land searched. She also provided DNA.
Older cases than Janice’s have been solved. Like her mother, Tashina is hopeful. She will keep working for answers, just as her mother did for so many years.
“I’m kind of worried thinking she’s not alive. But if she’s not alive, she needs to be brought home and put to rest properly, because that’s our beliefs,” Tashina said.
