Niece of Yakama woman who disappeared 50 years ago continues search for answers

Oldest cases on Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous persons

The missing person case of Janice Marie Hannigan is the oldest active investigation on the Washington State Patrol's list of missing Indigenous persons. Those with any information are asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500. Mention case number 17C00300.

Learn more about Janice and other Indigenous women who disappeared in the 1970s in a YouTube video presented by The SLAIN Project. Its podcasts, which can also be seen on Facebook, focus on missing and murdered Indigenous people. Episodes include one centered on Rosenda Sophia Strong and the numerous cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people on the Yakama Reservation.

Here are a few other cases in Washington state from the 1970s and early 1980s. See the complete updated list, get contact information for State Patrol's two tribal liaisons and learn more at www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/alerts-missing-persons/missing-indigenous-persons/.

• Teresa K. Davis was last seen on Nov. 1, 1973. She would be 66 years old. Call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-4155 with any information. Case number is 4049384.

• Elsie E. Luscier and Carlotta M. Sanchez are cousins who disappeared on Jan. 1, 1979. Elsie would be 55 and Carlotta would be 54. The Seattle Police Department is the investigating agency; case numbers are 04-431911 for Elsie and 04-431912 for Carlotta.

• Reba R. Stewart was last seen on Aug. 15, 1982. She would be 85 today. The King County Sheriff's Office has her case, number 88283871. Call 206-296-4155.

• Linda L. Jackson was last seen on May 3, 1983. She would be 58. Hers is another case with the King County Sheriff's Office, number 94091386. Call 206-296-4155.

• George W. McDonald disappeared on July 13, 1982. He would be 74. The Colville Tribal Police Department is the investigating agency; case number is 2005-6916. Call 509-634-2472.