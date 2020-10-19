Yakima Valley College’s Diversity Series will continue with a virtual conversation about water on Friday.
The talk, titled “Water Justice as Social Justice,” will focus on the history of water activism and will feature Kessie Alexandre, a leading scholar on the subject of water insecurity and an assistant geology professor at the University of Washington.
Alexandre’s research explores questions of public health, environmental racism, climate justice, and Black geographies and diasporas. She also is involved in a long-term study of water and sanitation in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake and cholera outbreak.
The free event will be held on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Register for the event by visiting http://bit.ly/yvc-meeting.