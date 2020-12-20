The federal government is expected to issue recommendations Sunday about who will receive COVID-19 vaccines next, and local advocates hope agricultural and other essential workers are on the list.
The first vaccines are going to front-line health workers and long-term care residents and staff this month. Yakima County medical facilities received 1,950 doses this week, according to the state Department of Health.
The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote Sunday on who will be prioritized for the next two phases. The state Department of Health is using that guidance along with feedback from communities, partners and industries “that are heavily impacted by COVID-19 in Washington state” to determine who goes next. The DOH will meet in January to discuss workers under the next phase, and the agency says equitable distribution is a top priority.
The Yakima Health District echoed those comments.
“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine in our community and are cognizant of our large essential workforce,” said Andre Fresco, Yakima Health District executive director, in a news release. “We will continue our efforts in collaboration with the Department of Health and other key stakeholders to meet the vaccination needs of the community.”
Farmworkers
Various groups are vying to include agricultural workers in the next vaccine phase in Washington — a group that makes up a large part of the economy in the Yakima Valley.
Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, last month said he has brought up prioritizing agricultural workers in vaccine distribution during discussions with elected officials in Washington, D.C.
“The people who put food on our table are also front-line workers, essential workers,” said Powers, who represents the region’s tree fruit industry in public policy matters. “We think they should be at the top of the list as well.”
Derek Sandison, director of the state Department of Agriculture, brought up the issue during a virtual session at the annual meeting of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association earlier this month.
“We’ve been advocating that farmworkers and packing plant workers need to be prioritized in the state’s vaccine plan,” Sandison said.
Diana Tellefson Flores, executive director of the UFW Foundation, said her organization has been working closely with farmworkers to ensure they are included in the next phase of distribution.
The nonprofit is a sister organization to the United Farm Workers union that provides services and support to farmworkers and immigrants.
“Knowing that farmworkers are front-line workers during this pandemic being exposed at alarming levels, it’s imperative that farmworkers be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Flores said.
Several factors put farmworkers at higher risk, according to Flores. Agricultural workers often move around to various locations, usually with people from outside their households, increasing the risk of spread. They frequently live in cramped, multigenerational, multifamily households.
“The vast majority of farmworkers are of Hispanic and Latino descent, which is a population of individuals with a high level of infection related to COVID-19 throughout the country,” she said. “So when you look at all of the different indices of vulnerability, they all point to why it would be incredibly irresponsible to not include them as a top priority for vaccination.”
Communication efforts
The UFW Foundation has been conducting interviews, surveys, virtual town halls and phone banking to speak directly with farmworkers about their thoughts on vaccination. Many advocates say the challenge doesn’t stop with disseminating the vaccine, as many agricultural workers — alongside much of the general population — are skeptical about its safety.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has determined that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe after undergoing thorough scientific review. Pfizer’s efficacy against COVID-19 is 95% while Moderna’s efficacy is 94.1%, “with no specific safety concerns identified,” according to a briefing document released by a FDA advisory committee.
Flores said the main concerns she hears are the cost, whether the vaccine will be distributed at accessible locations, and whether transportation to those sites will be available.
“People want to know what it’s going to cost to get themselves and their families vaccinated,” she said. “What we want to make sure they understand that there is no cost to them from what we’re seeing from the guidelines at the federal level, that this is a vaccine that was paid for by the government and those who are uninsured should not be charged.”
A survey by the UFW Foundation found that 91% of agricultural workers said that they don’t have health insurance.
Zaira Sanchez, an emergency relief coordinator at the UFW Foundation who helped spearhead the surveys in Washington, said “we’re hearing that folks are scared because they’re seeing a lot of different contradictory information, so proper information dissemination that is clear and concise and easy to understand is an important challenge.”
Flores and Sanchez recommend working with community-based organizations that have established rapport with agricultural workers in areas throughout Washington. They say these organizations understand the nuances and the challenges farmworkers experience and have built trust with community members who may be hesitant about receiving the vaccine.
Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, has also been advocating for agricultural workers to be included in early phases of distribution. He echoed the community’s concerns.
”There is a lot of fear and trepidation about the safety of the vaccine, and not every essential worker will want to take it,” DeVaney said.
Information
Another concern involves undocumented workers. The Washington State Department of Health is sending some personal information about those vaccinated to the Centers for Disease Control as part of its public health effort. This information includes “de-identified” data such as ZIP code, but not anyone’s name or address.
Concerns have been raised about whether this data would include race or immigration status, a worry Danielle Koenig, health promotion supervisor at the Washington State Department of Health, said does not reflect their information collection efforts.
“We take our responsibility to be good stewards of data. We do supply race information and records will not be personally identifiable,” Koenig said.
Flores said fear in the community, whether founded or unfounded, might prevent people from getting vaccinated.
“There is a huge fear in immigrant communities, particularly for our undocumented folks, that the current administration at the federal level has really caused on the ground. So there are concerns about what type of data is shared and that may deter people from getting vaccinated,” Flores said.