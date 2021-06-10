The Umtanum Recreation Site in the Yakima River Canyon reopened Wednesday night with a newly renovated footbridge and parking lot.
During the closure that began in late February following several delays, construction crews updated the nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge by replacing the deck and railing, as well as realigning the suspension towers and support structure. Site improvements also included paving and striping the parking lot and access road off of State Route 821.
Camping reservations through the Bureau of Land Management won't be available until June 14.
All restoration was done in accordance with federal standards to preserve the bridge built nearly 100 years ago.