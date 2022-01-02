You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Newly elected Yakima City Council members will take oath at hybrid meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

YAKIMA — Newly elected city representatives Matt Brown, Janice Deccio and Danny Herrera will take their oaths and officially join the Yakima City Council at a hybrid meeting Tuesday.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown

The council, which includes returning members Patricia Byers, Holly Cousens, Eliana Macias and Soneya Lund, will select a mayor and assistant mayor at the meeting. In past years, the selection has been made by a roll call vote of the council members following nominations, according to the agenda. The mayor and assistant mayor chosen by the group will serve in those positions for two years.

Danny Herrera

Danny Herrera

Also on the agenda is a council discussion on meeting format going forward. The City Council moved to remote meetings in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall reopened to the public in June of this year and the council met in person for about three months before returning to a remote format in September.

210709-yh-news-yakcouncil4-5.jpg
Buy Now

Yakima city council district 4 candidate Janice Deccio is pictured at Franklin Park Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.

At Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., participation will be allowed in-person or via Zoom, according to a news release from the city of Yakima. The meeting video will be streamed live on the city website and on Y-PAC.

Face coverings that cover the mouth and nose are required for every person who enters City Hall or attends the council meeting in person, according to the release. Masks will be available on site.

Contact Kate Smith at katesmith@yakimaherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Sports Alerts

Weather Alerts