Newly elected Yakima City Council members will take oath at hybrid meeting

YAKIMA — Newly elected city representatives Matt Brown, Janice Deccio and Danny Herrera will take their oaths and officially join the Yakima City Council at a hybrid meeting Tuesday.
The council, which includes returning members Patricia Byers, Holly Cousens, Eliana Macias and Soneya Lund, will select a mayor and assistant mayor at the meeting. In past years, the selection has been made by a roll call vote of the council members following nominations, according to the agenda. The mayor and assistant mayor chosen by the group will serve in those positions for two years.
Also on the agenda is a council discussion on meeting format going forward. The City Council moved to remote meetings in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall reopened to the public in June of this year and the council met in person for about three months before returning to a remote format in September.
At Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., participation will be allowed in-person or via Zoom, according to a news release from the city of Yakima. The meeting video will be streamed live on the city website and on Y-PAC.
Face coverings that cover the mouth and nose are required for every person who enters City Hall or attends the council meeting in person, according to the release. Masks will be available on site.
