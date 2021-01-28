Neurosurgeon Dave Atteberry is among three newly appointed members to Yakima County’s Board of Health and he’s also a candidate for the county’s health officer position.
Atteberry has been sued multiple times over surgeries he’s performed. After a 2011 surgery, the Washington Medical Quality Assurance Commission ordered him to undergo monitoring.
He admits to making a mistake in one of the cases, but says the other lawsuits were without merit.
“I wouldn’t say that characterizes my practice at all,” he said Wednesday, after being appointed to the health board.
He was appointed along with Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers and Toppenish City Councilwoman Naila Duval. They replaced Harrah Mayor Barbara Harrer, Yakima City Councilwoman Kay Funk and citizen member Gail Weaver, whose terms had expired.
The health board is composed of three Yakima County commissioners, two elected officials from area cities or towns and two citizen members. It helps guide the health district and members are not paid for their service.
Atteberry is one of six people who applied for the health officer opening, which is a paid position. The job description requires the person to be a physician, have a master of public health degree or its equivalent, and live in Yakima County, among other requirements.
Shortly after Atteberry’s appointment, Yakima Health First posted links on Facebook to stories about his past lawsuits and asking if health board members were aware of them before making their selection.
The group formed earlier this month in response to Yakima County commissioners rewriting rules governing appointments to the health board.
Yakima County Commissioner and health board member LaDon Linde, who formerly served as director of medical staff services for Astria Sunnyside, said he was aware of the lawsuits.
He said he previously worked with Atteberry for about seven years at Astria, and that he’s well regarded by his colleagues.
“I don’t think this impacts his ability to serve at a board member at all,” Linde said.
Atteberry was among several physicians named in a 2012 whistleblower lawsuit in Pennsylvania over fraudulent billing practices. There he worked as a neurosurgeon under hospital giant UPMC.
He was accused of performing complicated surgeries that weren’t necessary but generated higher hospital reimbursements and larger bonuses for him, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
In separate civil lawsuits there, one patient said she experienced paralysis after surgery and another was in substantial pain. Those cases were ended in undisclosed settlements, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Atteberry said all the issues in Pennsylvania stemmed from the whistleblower case that he said was filed by disgruntled physicians who had been fired and that the newspaper’s reporting wasn’t factual.
“Eighty-six percent of the facts in that story were inaccurate,” he said, noting that he had been five years removed from Pennsylvania when the Post-Gazette story was published.
Atteberry said he did make a mistake in the case here, when he was disciplined for a wrong-site surgery.
He operated on the wrong vertebra. He was ordered by the state in 2014 to undergo 3½ years of monitoring.
Atteberry said it’s easy to miscount vertebra levels in that area of the back, but that it’s a mistake he doesn’t intend to repeat.
“I did a lot of soul searching,” he said. “No one is better now in the (operating room) at counting levels,” he said.
Linde and Commissioner Amanda McKinney said Atteberry works in a high-risk area of surgery and that lawsuits sometimes are unavoidable.
McKinney said lawsuits and settlements do not always constitute wrongdoing.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” McKinney said. “From my limited knowledge of having family in the medical field, it comes with the territory.”