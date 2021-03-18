A bill that would provide a path to legal status for more than a million farmworkers in the U.S. passed the U.S. House of Representatives for a second time.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Dan Newhouse, was first introduced in October 2019 after nearly a year of bipartisan negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, farmworker advocates and agriculture industry officials. The House passed the bill in December 2019 on a bipartisan 260-165 vote. It was reintroduced in the current Congress earlier this month as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021.
The bill allows agricultural workers to earn legal status and, later, gives them the opportunity to apply for permanent residency by showing prior employment and committing to continued work in the industry. It also streamlines the H-2A guest worker program employer process, allows year-round industries such as dairy to participate in the H-2A program, and establishes an E-Verify system for the agricultural sector once other changes are in place.
Thursday, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed the House on a 247-174 vote. Thirty Republicans voted for the bill, while two Democrats opposed it.
Washington's 10 representatives all voted in favor of the bill.
"It's exciting to feel that we're on the precipice of getting this done," said Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, during an online news conference following Thursday's vote.
Newhouse worked with several Republicans and Democrats on the measure, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, who introduced the bill with Newhouse in 2019.
Lofgren said the months of work between grower groups, farmworker advocates, Republicans and Democrats were necessary to find a solution for both growers and workers.
"I'm proud to have worked across the aisle with Dan Newhouse and many others to find a solution to a complex problem," Lofgren said Thursday. "It's a compromise in the truest form."
Representatives from the United Farm Workers and agricultural groups were also excited about Thursday's vote
“Through their hard work, farmworkers have earned the right to a stable future in the U.S.,” said Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers.
Chuck Conner, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, called labor availability the biggest challenge in agriculture.
“We want to see this problem fixed. It’s far past time,” he said.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
“This bill is going to be a compromise product, just like in the House but even more so to garner votes on both sides,” Newhouse said.
The bill faced stiff opposition from House Republicans. During debate on the floor, several Republicans called the bill amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
"This bill invites fraudulent applications," said Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona.
Newhouse and others who support the bill emphasized that it should not be considered amnesty but rather a merit-based route for undocumented immigrants to get right with the law. It also ensures a stable and legal workforce for agricultural producers, they argued.
"This isn't a perfect bill, but it's a good compromise and gives us a chance to solve a problem for our constituents," said Rep. Michael Simpson, an Idaho Republican.
Other Republicans expressed concern over a surge of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. Republicans, including Newhouse, have described the crossings as a crisis.
Newhouse said concern over the border likely influenced the votes of many Republicans, but he also believes some votes were intended as a message that the bill needs more work.