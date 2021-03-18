Rep. Dan Newhouse was among the 172 Republican members of Congress to vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.
The bill passed in the House on a mostly party line vote Wednesday, with 29 Republicans joining Democrats to approve the measure 244-172. The bill now moves to the Senate.
Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican who has sponsored legislation addressing the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women, did not return calls and email to his office Thursday for comment on his vote.
First passed in 1994, the act provides grants to state and local governments, universities and nonprofit organizations to address issues related to domestic violence, such as intervention programs, transitional housing and legal assistance for victims.
The bill also includes penalties for those who commit domestic violence, and the current version extends a ban on firearms possession to people convicted of misdemeanor stalking. The misdemeanor rule was opposed by the National Rifle Association.