U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican who represents Central Washington, voted Monday against increasing direct stimulus payments to Americans to $2,000.
The House approved the bill 275-134. It next moves to the Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Newhouse cited the bill’s burden on taxpayers in a statement about his vote.
“As our national debt grows, it is more important than ever that we focus on reopening our economy and getting Americans back to work,” Newhouse said. “Individuals and families in Central Washington are struggling, but they want paychecks — not handouts, which is why I supported the bipartisan relief package President Trump signed into law."
Newhouse said the relief package provides targeted aid to small businesses and resources needed for testing and vaccine distribution.
Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the relief bill Trump signed into law on Sunday.