U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse said compromise and bipartisan cooperation remain critical in the continued progress of his farmworker bill.
Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, spoke at the Washington Growers League’s annual meeting at the Yakima Convention Center on Wednesday. He started by emphasizing his farming roots.
“I’m one of you,” he said to the audience of growers and other agricultural industry officials. “I hope you’ll let me say that.”
Solving the ongoing labor shortages in agriculture has been a top priority since he started in Congress more than five years ago, Newhouse said.
“We have a multibillion industry that’s dependent on a labor force that ends up being document challenged,” Newhouse said.
As a result, when U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, approached Newhouse nearly a year ago to work on a farmworker bill, he jumped at the opportunity.
That initial contact led to a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, farmworker advocates and agricultural employers who worked for several months on a bill that would both provide a legal and reliable workforce for agricultural employers and help undocumented agricultural workers emerge from the shadows.
The result was the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bill has three parts: A program that provides existing agricultural workers the opportunity to earn legal status by showing prior employment as well as continued employment in the industry; reforms to streamline the process in the H-2A guest worker program and the implementation of an E-Verify system for the agricultural sector once the other changes are in place.
Newhouse emphasized that everyone had to give up something, but it also meant having a bill that could get enough support from both Republicans and Democrats.
“Is it perfect? I’m the first one to tell you it’s not,” he said. “There are things I would have liked to see. (But) this is what we were able to get past the House.”
The bill was introduced by a bipartisan group of representatives, including Lofgren and Newhouse, in October. It passed a Democrat-controlled House in December, with all representatives from Washington, Oregon and Idaho voting yes, a notable example of bipartisan support considering the broad political spectrum of representatives in the three states.
The bill is now in the Republican-controlled Senate, and Newhouse told the audience he expects the chamber to consider changes to the bill.
In an interview after the speech, Newhouse said the Senate wants changes in several areas, including some that garnered criticism from House Republicans. They include changes in the wage provisions, which Republicans said did not do enough to prevent rising costs; farmworker housing and requirements for those seeking legal immigration status.
Then comes the work of reconciling the two versions into a bill that can pass and be signed by President Donald Trump.
Newhouse said he has confidence in the bill’s continued progress in the Senate. He believes the bipartisan effort to craft the bill has become one of its key strengths.
“The good thing is that the momentum and energy are carrying on to the Senate,” he said.