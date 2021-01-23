U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse expected blowback from his fellow Republicans for his vote to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection.
The phones at his offices in Yakima, Tri-Cities, Okanogan County and Washington, D.C., as well as his personal phone, have been ringing off the hook since then. Many callers are upset about his vote.
He’s also been chastised by both the state and Yakima County Republican party organizations for siding with House Democrats in the Jan. 13 impeachment vote.
And while it has the potential to damage his political career, Newhouse has no regrets.
“I prayed on this, reflected on this for as long as I needed to make this decision,” the Sunnyside Republican said in an interview Saturday. “I was not going to make this decision based on what was right for me, but what was right for my country. It doesn’t matter if it was Donald Trump, Barack Obama or Ronald Reagan.”
Newhouse has been reaching out to people to explain his vote, most recently in a virtual meeting of the Yakima Republican Women’s Club, whose members were concerned that Newhouse went against the wishes of his constituents.
House members voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on a single charge of inciting an insurrection following the Jan. 6 riot. Newhouse and Vancouver Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler were among 10 Republicans voting to impeach.
The vote made Trump the only president in American history to be impeached twice, and also to have the largest number of members of his own party join in the vote to impeach.
The impeachment article will be passed to the Senate Monday, with a trial set for February. Newhouse stressed that the House’s action is not a conviction, but more of an indictment by a grand jury, with the Senate left to decide whether Trump is guilty.
Trump is accused of inciting a crowd to march on the Capitol to get Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 election and declare him the winner. The article says Trump willfully made statements that morning that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore."
A mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, battling outnumbered U.S. Capitol police as they forced their way into the building and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, were killed in the riot.
A week later, Newhouse stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and said Trump failed to uphold his oath to defend the Constitution against foreign and domestic enemies.
Newhouse said the crowd, which he described as being “tens of thousands” of people came to Washington at the president’s behest, and were given incorrect information from Trump and other speakers that either Vice President Mike Pence, who was conducting the joint session of Congress as Senate president, and Congress could overturn the votes and declare Trump the winner.
“I’m not saying whether (Trump) incited (the insurrection) that day, but there were some people who were more motivated than others,” Newhouse said.
Nor does Newhouse, who was among more than 100 members of Congress to sign a brief supporting Texas’ Supreme Court lawsuit challenging the presidential election results, believe he contributed to the fraudulent claims of a stolen election that stoked the insurrection.
“There are options to be followed to ask the Supreme Court to help us decide if there was a problem (with the election),” Newhouse said, adding that the insurrection may have been averted had the court heard the case and ruled on the question of voting irregularities. The nation’s highest court refused to hear the case, declaring that Texas was not harmed by the voting procedures in other states.
More than 60 lawsuits were filed challenging the election, and all but one, a question on procedure in Pennsylvania, were rejected by state and federal judges.
Mayhem at the Capitol
While Newhouse estimates that 90% of the people at the “Stop the Steal” rally were there to peacefully protest, the crowd at the Capitol overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol police stationed outside the building and forced their way into the Senate chambers moments after Secret Service agents spirited Pence and his family from the room.
The mob broke windows on doors into the House chambers during the 4 1/2 hour attack. Senators and representatives were evacuated to safe locations.
Newhouse, his wife and staff took refuge in one of the House office buildings as the insurrection unfolded at the Capitol.
A few minutes after Pence was moved to a safe location, Trump tweeted that Pence was a “coward” and not doing his duty to override the Electoral College results, Newhouse said. After that, mob members started chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” he said.
“They came into the chambers with weapons, zip ties for tying up people. They constructed gallows on the Capitol grounds,” Newhouse said.
While that was going on, Newhouse said many of his colleagues were trying to contact Trump or anybody at the White House to get the District of Columbia National Guard dispatched to reinforce the police, but there were no responses.
It was Pence, Newhouse said, who gave the order for the troops to come to the rescue.
By failing to act then, Newhouse said Trump violated the oath that he and every member of Congress takes to defend the Constitution “against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
“That day, we had a domestic enemy at the door of the Capitol, our seat of government, and President Trump failed to provide the leadership we needed at that moment,” Newhouse said.
While Newhouse has been a staunch supporter of Trump — he was the Washington state vice chair of his re-election campaign — he said his conscience and his religious beliefs led him to cast the vote to impeach.
“I don’t think anybody had the power to stop the mob, but he could have. He didn’t step up,” Newhouse said of Trump.
Newhouse cast his vote to impeach, following a floor speech in which he explained his vote and received applause from the House.
Response at home
And the backlash came.
Washington State Republican Party leaders issued a resolution condemning the impeachment, singling out Newhouse and Herrera Beutler for joining with Democrats, stating that Washington Republicans were “refusing to bow to the hysteria and false narrative” they claim Democrats, the media and technology companies have promoted against Trump.
Locally, Yakima County Republican Central Committee members condemned the impeachment vote, adding that Newhouse’s vote was upsetting to voters.
“This effort will further damage the country and is in direct conflict with the voices that say they want to bring the country together,” said the statement from county GOP chairwoman Debra Manjarrez.
Attempts to contact Manjarrez for this story were not successful. She did not return several phone calls by press time. She previously condemned the violence at the Capitol.
Newhouse also met with the Yakima Republican Women’s Club Thursday in a meeting that was closed to the media to discuss the impeachment vote.
Ann Bowman, the club’s president, said it appeared that Newhouse voted his conscience, but she said his reason did not jibe with the actual impeachment article. Newhouse, she said, voted yes because Trump did not send reinforcements to support the Capitol police during the insurrection, which she said was not what the impeachment article said.
“I understand what he was thinking, but I don’t think that the impeachment was the right place to express that,” Bowman said.
She said the club members believe that Newhouse didn’t uphold what the people who elected him expected him to uphold.
Newhouse characterized attendees of the Republican women’s meeting as “respectful” in their questions, and he was realistic about whether they would accept his explanation.
“I’m good with explaining the vote, but I know that people will not accept it,” Newhouse said. He said he wants to people to at least come away understanding why he did what he did.
He also sent a letter to “My fellow Republicans” explaining his reasoning for the vote, as well as touting his conservative bona fides, including sponsorship of a constitutional amendment banning flag desecration, supporting gun rights and opposing abortion.
Others in the community have been supportive of his vote, with several letters to the editor in the Yakima Herald-Republic this week expressing appreciation.
Newhouse was elected with 66% of the vote in November, to Democrat Douglas McKinley’s 33.6%. He faced five challengers in the primary, two of them Republican.
The district — which covers eight counties in Central Washington — trends conservative. In Yakima County, 52% voted for Trump in November.
Bowman said it is too early to say what Newhouse's vote will do to his political future.
“The election’s almost two years away. A lot can happen, and people’s memories are short,” Bowman said. “He has emphasized things he has done that conservatives are happy with, and this is one that they are not happy with.”
Newhouse believes that some good could come from the incident. He said his colleagues are discussing elections and how to ensure people have confidence in the results.