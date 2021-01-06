U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse denounced the violence of Trump supporters who forced their way into the Capitol during a joint session of Congress Wednesday.
“I wholeheartedly condemn this violence,” Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, tweeted. “This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.”
It is not clear where Newhouse was at the time he tweeted.
In an e-mail, spokeswoman Elizabeth Daniels said that Newhouse and his staff are safe. Newhouse will “mostly likely” issuing further statements, she said.
Protesters got into the U.S. Capitol while Congress started the process of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. The session went into recess, and the U.S. Capitol is under lockdown.
Newhouse stated earlier this week that he would certify the election results and not participate in Republican protests of the electoral votes. But he has continued to repeat unspecified concerns regarding the election.
Last month he co-signed on an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit to challenge the presidential results. He said he did not want to overturn the results but address underlying issues with states using entities outside their respective Legislatures to select electors and establish systems. The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the lawsuit.