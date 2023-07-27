Containment has reached 50% at the Newell Road fire in Klickitat County.
The fire, which started last Friday afternoon south of Bickleton, is the largest fire in the state, making up three-quarters of all the acres burned in wildfires this year.
Lower temperatures, higher humidity and lighter winds have worked in firefighters' favor, according to a report from Northwest Incident Management Team 8. The fire grew 2,000 acres in the last 24 hours and is 61,833 acres, or 97 square miles.
In a morning update, Dave Robertson, one of the fire incident team leaders, said the entirety of the fire’s southern edge toward Roosevelt has been contained. The southern portions of the fire’s east and west edges have also been contained, with much of today’s attention turning focused on the continued containment of the fire’s northwestern border nearest to Cleveland and Bickleton.
“Expect to see some more containment and a lot less smoke coming out of this (northwestern) area,” Robertson said. “This (southern) section is contained. What we’re saying with that is we’ve identified that fire as very little to no risk of ever coming out of there.”
The incident team is preparing to transition management of the fire back to local fire departments by Sunday morning.
Cleveland and Bickleton from Dot Road to Alder Creek remain at evacuation Level 3, which means people should leave.
Bickleton Highway is closed at Old Mountain Road, Hoctor Road is closed at Oak Flat Road and Rock Creek Road is closed at Old Mountain Road.
State Route 14 reopened Wednesday afternoon.
