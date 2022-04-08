YAKIMA -- Yakima Valley Tourism has launched the Yakima Valley Wine Pass, a free digital passport that allows visitors and local residents to access special offers at more than 20 wineries in the area.
The wine pass may be downloaded to cell phones or devices and provides discounts and special offers at participating wineries.
It is the first in a series of passports, said John Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism. Next in the lineup is the Yakima Valley Beer Pass, followed by two others in development.
Cooper said the goal of the passports is to increase visits to local tourism businesses and attractions, plus to encourage repeat and extended trips through check-in incentives and giveaways.
To that end, the first 150 people who complete eight check-ins at wineries with the wine pass will receive a free Yakima Valley Wine Country T-shirt, with a limit of one T-shirt per person. Those who complete 14 check-ins within 120 days of pass activation will be entered into a drawing to win a Yakima Valley Wine Country Getaway valued at $500.
The passports are being developed in partnership with Bandwango, a firm that assists destinations with mobile technology.
To access the free passport, go online to visityakima.com and click on the Yakima Valley Savings Passports banner.
