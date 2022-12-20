The waiting room inside the new Yakima Valley Veterans Affairs Clinic in Union Gap was abuzz Monday morning as dozens of veterans, staff and community members gathered to celebrate its opening.
Construction started on the new VA clinic at 1211 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap in late 2021. The building is designed to replace the Yakima VA Clinic on Fruitvale Avenue. For years, Yakima VA Clinic patients and staff had been struggling with the lack of space inside the 7,500-square-foot building. The new clinic sits at more than double the size with 16,100 square feet of space.
The new clinic building will open its doors to patients on Thursday.
Stephen Day, acting manager of the new clinic, said the $5 million building’s largest advantage over the old clinic is size. Day said much of the additional space inside the clinic will be used to expand and bring in new services. While the VA has the same number of staff for now, plans call for additional staff in the future, he said.
The old Yakima VA Clinic building lease will end in January of next year. Management of the building will then return to the owner, Opportunities Industrialization Center.
For right now, the clinic will continue offering all the same services, such as behavioral health services, women's health care, urgent care appointments, primary care and radiology. A full list of the clinic’s services can be found on the VA website.
April Hughes, associate director for patient care services, said the new clinic will continue to serve the roughly 3,500 veterans cared for at the Yakima clinic.
To cut down on travel times for veterans, Hughes said the new clinic would also be focusing more on telehealth and home telehealth for patients to speak with specialists in Seattle or other cities.
“With this large building, we’re able to expand our services as needed within our community,” Hughes said. “One of the things could be telehealth where we can have a specialist in the Seattle VA or Portland VA or whatever it may be. Now we have that real estate where we can set up that equipment and offer expanded services to our veterans.”
The new clinic now has three rooms dedicated to telehealth calls as opposed to one room at the prior location.
More patient examination rooms were also added to the new clinic. Where health care providers had only one room available for their patients in the old clinic, the new clinic has three rooms per provider.
The new clinic also features something the old one did not have at all. Three separate rooms are dedicated to hosting large groups for different group therapies and meetings.
Hughes said having more space inside the clinic doesn’t just help current patients but patients who due to a lack of available appointments or services offered had to visit clinics in Wenatchee, Richland and Walla Walla for care.
“It keeps care in the community, primary care that the veterans have earned and deserve,” Hughes said. “This way they’re not having to go to larger VA, they’re able to get the care in their community just like you would or I would.”
Hughes said the additional space in the building also serves to raise the quality of work for employees and quality, not just the quantity of services for veterans.
“They won’t be tripping over each other. They’ll have their space. They’ll come in and as you can see here it’s warm and welcoming,” Hughes said. “The staff are excited to be here, I think it’s going to make life better for them since they’re not paired up in a small space. The treatment rooms are amazing.”
Appointments can be made by calling 509-966-0199 or visiting the clinic’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.