Candelaria Mendoza, the digital inclusion administrator for the city of San Antonio and a Grandview High School graduate, has been named the executive director of Yakima Valley Libraries.
Mendoza begins July 5, and will lead the way in helping the library system fulfill its mission and meet its goals, according to a news release.
“The services provided by the community libraries of YVL go beyond their walls. They are vital community hubs across Yakima County and I am so honored by the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated and talented staff to continue the development and growth of the Yakima Valley Libraries,” Mendoza said in the release.
She spent eight years as Mid-Columbia Libraries in the Tri-Cities where she served in many areas, including branch management, community engagement, strategic planning and capital projects. She’s currently leading digital inclusion efforts for the city of San Antonio, Texas.
Originally from Yakima County, Mendoza is the daughter of migrant workers who followed many harvests across Washington and Montana. She said the impression her background has left on her life has fostered a passion that libraries are essential to thriving communities.
She said she looks forward to working with community members, organizations and businesses to build and sustain meaningful partnerships.
“We admire the passion that brought Candelaria to public service, and which inspired her to become an advocate for both the libraries and the diverse communities she has served. That passion and drive will be key components to the future growth and development of Yakima Valley Libraries,” said library board of trustees president Del Rankin.
