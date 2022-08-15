Carlos Pelley has a ready answer to the wide range of questions he gets in his new role with Yakima Valley Libraries.
“We have a book here,” Pelley says before heading into the Northwest Reading Room stacks and emerging with something helpful.
Many reading room visitors will likely hear that from Pelley, who started on June 29 as the archivist for the library system. As archivist, he oversees and maintains its special collections, which are housed in the reading room at the Yakima Central Library.
Special collections materials focus on local and regional history from the territorial period through the mid-20th century and include historical manuscripts, books, private papers, ephemera, maps and atlases, high school and college yearbooks, photo prints and negatives, newspaper articles, bound newspapers and more. Most don’t circulate, and Pelley’s role also involves assisting people who visit the reading room for research.
That could be anyone from noted regional historian and author Jo Miles and other historians and authors, to people checking property lines or looking for old photos of favorite restaurants. Pelley stressed that materials housed in the reading room are available to anyone who might find them useful.
The reading room is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays but the door is always closed, with a doorbell to alert Pelley, whose desk sits just inside the door. Though access to the reading room materials and research assistance by appointment is encouraged, he’s fine with people visiting without an appointment if his schedule allows.
“Sometimes folks just want to have a look around,” Pelley said.
Yakima Valley native
Pelley lives in Ellensburg and grew up in the Cowiche area, graduating from Highland High School in 2006. He attended Central Washington University, earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 2012 and a master’s degree with an emphasis on 20th century Pacific Northwest history in 2014.
“That was something I wanted to explore, Pacific Northwest history,” said Pelley, who has written about spotted owls and logging, resource extraction and identity.
An avid student of karate and martial arts, Pelley has also written about beloved Yakima karate instructor Morris Mack, who died in 2017. He’s keenly interested in East Asian-American history and the historic and current Filipino, Japanese and Latino communities of the Yakima Valley.
Pelley worked in special collections and rare books at the Brooks Library at Central as a graduate student and joined the academic library’s staff full time in October 2015. He worked there until just days before he began his new job for the library system.
“That was something I was really excited about. I processed and preserved dozens of collections while working there,” said Pelley, who’s also involved with the Cascade Association of Museums, Arts & History, which gives him more insight into such collections.
He was chosen to be the library system’s archivist based on factors including a well-rounded knowledge base that’s needed to manage the diverse archival collections housed in the Northwest Reading Room, said Sherrie Prentice, technical services and outreach manager. She supervises the reading room.
Because he grew up in the area, Pelley already has some familiarity with its history and the people who live here, Prentice said. And he wants to learn more.
“He showed exceptional enthusiasm for learning more about the history of the Yakima Valley and its libraries, and a desire to showcase collections that display the diversity of cultures throughout the Valley,” she said.
Pelley follows in the footsteps of archive librarian Terry Walker, herself an enthusiastic scholar and teacher of Yakima Valley history. Walker retired June 30 after 20 years with Yakima Valley Libraries, said John Slaughter, the finances and operations director who also heads up human resources. Walker wanted to spend more time with her family, Slaughter said.
Walker was originally hired in 1995 as a part-time library assistant at the Terrace Heights Library. She left the library system in 2000 to earn her Master of Library and Information Science, Slaughter said, and returned to the library system in 2007.
After roles as district circulation coordinator and IT manager, Walker became archive librarian in 2011. Among her biggest projects in that job was moving archives and special collections up from their decadeslong home in the central library’s basement.
Walker wanted to make them more visible and accessible to the public. Construction on the reading room began in November 2019 and a low-key grand opening happened in February.
A little different
The closed door and doorbell are an indication of the reading room’s special purpose. Its materials are unique and fragile, and most don’t circulate. To ensure their preservation, the room temperature is closely monitored and Pelley must watch for and quickly respond to any insect infestation or mold.
Visitors can’t bring in food or drinks, are limited to pencils and use small lockers for their belongings. They must wear white gloves when handling photographs, though that isn’t required for paper documents.
A large special collection that attracts attention is the Relander Collection, which includes historical manuscripts, books, private papers, ephemera, maps, audiotapes, microfilm, periodicals, early newspapers and photographs. It’s named for Clifford C. “Click” Relander (1908-69), a native of Indiana who lived in Yakima from 1945-69. His collection includes approximately 60,000 pages.
The library received another large historic collection in May 2018 from the estate of longtime Yakima businessman William Luebke. An accountant and auditor, Luebke managed the Yakima Meadows horse track for years. He also was an avid student of Pacific Northwest history.
His namesake collection includes more than 5,000 books about Washington and Oregon histories, Lewis and Clark, the Civil War, railroad and transportation histories and early exploration on the Pacific Coast. Some books from the Luebke collection can be checked out, Pelley said.
“It has some fantastic resources,” he said.
In 2019, the library accepted the collection of Robert Lazelle “Bob” Tuck, who died that October. Tuck worked for more than 30 years on salmon management and restoration, according to his obituary. He spent two decades defending treaty rights for Native Americans with the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission in Portland and the Yakama Nation in Toppenish.
Pelley has already started surveying that collection and buying items to better preserve and store some materials in other collections, such as acid-free boxes. He wants to make the Tuck Collection, and the others, more accessible to the public. He will accomplish that through digitization, improving findability and showcasing jewels from the collection through library programs and exhibitions, Prentice said.
Enthusiastic and happy to help, Pelley is eager to spread the word about the library system’s special collections. No question is undeserving of his attention, no document too obscure for him to seek. A simple question or an obscure document could solve a mystery, or settle a property issue, or connect a researcher with relatives.
“Somebody may find these materials, these papers, important,” he said.
