CWU grad is first woman named Washington State Archivist

Heather Hirotaka began as Washington State Archivist on July 5. She is a Central Washington University graduate and the first woman appointed to the role.

Hirotaka will oversee Washington State Archives, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State that collects and preserves the state’s historical records and makes them available to the public, according to a news release.

With branches in Bellevue, Bellingham, Cheney, Ellensburg and Olympia, the State Archives offers local, dedicated research and customer service, and records-management education and training, the release said.

“Every day has a story and becomes part of our legacy; how we preserve it matters,” Hirotaka said. “Washington State Archives works to ensure that our unique and diverse history is captured and accessible for generations to come.

"I look forward to sharing my passion for our state’s archives and history with our amazing employees and the people we are privileged to serve every day.”

