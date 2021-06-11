Filmmaker Daniel Cardenas didn't know, back in 2015, that an assignment shooting video for a hop-breeding project would spark an interest that would ultimately led to his first feature film, a documentary on the Yakima Valley's hop industry.
"I said, 'Man, this is a story to tell,'" Cardenas recalled.
He tried getting the hop industry to fund the project. And when that didn't work, Cardenas decided to just make it himself, using his own production company, Bakerbuilt Works. He spent the subsequent five years researching, conducting interviews, filming and putting together "Hopped Up," which premieres Friday via livestream as part of the Ellensburg Film Festival.
Viewers can find the film at www.ellensburgfilmfestival.com. It will be available for streaming between 7 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. June 30.
The 90-minute film focuses on both hop production and beer-making, with the former centered almost entirely on the Yakima Valley, which grows roughly three-quarters of the country's hops. It examines hops' rise in prominence in concert with the craft beer explosion that began around the turn of the century, and it includes interviews with prominent Valley growers such as Ron Brulotte and the Carpenter family.
"It takes you all over, though," Cardenas said. "You get to know some brewers from Seattle, too."
Alongside the compelling personalities in the hops and beer industries, the film explores the history of those industries and their evolution. Much of the appeal to Cardenas was the scientific and technological innovation that has occurred in the hop industry, especially in the past two decades.
"You'll learn a lot about the science behind it, the breeding technology, the flavor profiles," he said.
Cardenas has entered "Hopped Up" in several film festivals. It met with approval from the Ellensburg Film Festival judges, who named it best feature documentary. It was also a semi-finalist for best Pacific Northwest feature.
Cardenas is also planning a premiere screening at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse in Tieton on Sept. 30.