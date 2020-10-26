Yakima is planning a public awareness campaign to encourage people to drink its tap water rather than buy bottled water.
The city is one of eight in Washington this year to receive the Gold Award from the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water, designating that the city’s tap water meets and exceeds quality standards.
Despite that designation, City Council member Kay Funk noted that she still sees city residents carting boxes of bottled water to their cars from local grocery stores.
Funk moved for the city to increase public awareness about Yakima’s high-quality tap water and to encourage people to stop buying and consuming bottled water.
“When they buy bottled water, they pay twice — first to the retailer and then the cost of getting rid of the plastic bottles, which are filling up our landfill, increasing our solid waste disposal fees, and in every way creating unnecessary waste,” Funk said.
The city’s water also been treated to contain fluoride, which council member Eliana Macias said helps prevent tooth decay.
Mayor Patricia Byers said she had grown up her entire life drinking tap water.
“All the time I have lived in Yakima, I have had excellent, excellent drinking water,” she said. “We have some of the best tap water there is.”
The council voted unanimously to approve staff moving forward with a public education campaign, although council member Holly Cousens voiced reservations about approving the motion without knowing the price tag.
Council member Soneya Lund noted that City Hall has bottled water for its employees and suggested that city employees also start drinking tap water.
Water and Irrigation Manager Dave Brown said bottled water was purchased to avoid cleaning cups or requiring that employees bring their own cups. Lund said she didn’t see that as a big ask. Brown said he would start discussions with staff.
Brown also said he would start work with the city’s communications manager to figure out the details of the public awareness campaign.