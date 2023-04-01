As part of its master plan of improvements, the Yakima Area Arboretum is adding a winter garden of trees, shrubs and perennials near its entrance adjacent to the Jewett Center building.
Executive Director Colleen Adams-Schuppe said the arboretum’s board of directors decided last fall that the winter garden would be one of the first projects undertaken from the master plan, a five-year process which was completed and announced in March 2020.
“The winter garden is something that will look spectacular all year long,” Adams-Schuppe said. “Even in December and January it will look great.”
She said a winter garden is a landscape design that incorporates evergreen and deciduous trees, shrubs, perennials, ground covers and grasses.
For example, evergreens provide the winter garden’s base background of greens and yellows, Adams-Schuppe said. Deciduous trees and shrubs provide additional interest, form and color with their bark.
Spent perennials and shrub flowers will add shapes and forms, especially when covered with frost and snow, while winter grasses blowing in the wind create a sense of movement through the garden, she added.
“In addition to providing a welcome to the arboretum, the winter garden will also be a place where visitors can stroll and relax in a comforting environment,” Adams-Schuppe said. “Plant specimen information will be easily accessible, so interested visitors can take back ideas to create their own small or large winter gardens.”
Construction of the pathways and layout of the garden was nearly complete on Monday, and plants should arrive within the next week, Adams-Schuppe said. The $50,000 project is scheduled to be completed by mid-April.
“We haven’t done a big project like this in a while,” she added. “It will add new perspectives to the arboretum as well as provide educational examples of what can be done in private gardens in the Central Washington area.”
More information about the master plan and future projects is available at www.ahtrees.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.