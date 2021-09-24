The Wilco farm cooperative store at 5801 Summitview Ave. will open on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, the company announced.
A virtual ribbon cutting is 5 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The West Valley location, in a former Shopko building, will be Wilco’s first store east of the Cascades. The Oregon-based cooperative currently runs a half-dozen stores throughout Western Washington.
The 32,000 square-foot store will offer various products and services, including work wear boots, paint and hardware, farm supplies, dog grooming, feed and an outdoor nursery for plants and pottery.
