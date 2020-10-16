Yakima County had its highest number of new unemployment claims in two months.
Yakima County residents filed 852 initial unemployment claims during the week ending Oct. 10. That’s a 46.9% increase from just a week earlier, when 580 claims were filed.
That’s still well below the more than 4,100 claims filed during the final week of March. However, the latest filings are the most for Yakima County since the week ending Aug. 15, when 965 new claims were filed.
Until this most recent week, initial weekly claims for Yakima County were in the high-500s to the high-600s for the last two months.
Initial claims involved residents filing for the first time or those filing additional claims due to a new unemployment situation. The claims include those still being reviewed for eligibility. Initial claims are not indicative of claims that result in monetary compensation.
The highest number of new claims in Yakima County came from the agriculture sector at 196. Other sectors reporting high numbers of initial claims during the week ending Oct. 10 include leisure and hospitality at 105 and health care and social services with 87.
The number of continued claims overall has dropped. For the week ending Oct. 3, Yakima County reported 5,316 continued claims, a 12.3% decrease from the previous week. The figure was as high as 16,219 for the week ending May 16.
Continued claims include those who continue to file for benefits. Those figures also do not reflect whether those claims were paid or indicate status of payment.
However, more county residents also sought additional unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or PEUC. Under the program, funded by the federal coronavirus relief program, residents can receive an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits after exhausting state benefits.
In Washington state, residents can collect benefits for up to 26 weeks.
For the week ending Oct. 3, the latest week available, there were 252 initial PEUC claims in Yakima County, an increase of 16.1% from a week earlier.
The number of those who continue to receive PEUC benefits also increased. For the week ending Oct. 3, residents filed 1,694 continued PEUC claims in Yakima County, a 20.6% increase from the previous week.