The number of Yakima County residents filing first-time unemployment claims increased last week — slightly.
State Employment Security Department data shows that 1,003 people filed for unemployment in the week ending June 20, the second lowest number since non-essential businesses were closed in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus.
ESD data showed the number is a 4.6% increase from the 958 people filed for unemployment in the week ending June 13, the lowest point during the coronavirus pandemic.
In contrast, 174 people filed first-time unemployment claims during the week ending June 22, 2019.
Agriculture and forestry support was the sector with employees filing the most new claims, with 77, followed by food services and drinking places with 60, and crop production with 54.