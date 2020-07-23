Initial unemployment claims in Yakima County are below 1,000 again after a brief spike the prior week.
For the week ending July 18, Yakima County had 961 initial claims, a 26.9% increase from a week earlier, when there were 1,314 claims.
In Yakima County, the number of initial claims filed peaked during the last full week of March, when they were at more than 4,200. More recently, initial claims for all but one of the last six weeks have been under 1,100 and were also under 1,000 for three of those weeks.
Initial claims include those who are filing for the first time or those filing additional claims as a result of a new unemployment situation. The claims include those still being reviewed for eligibility. Initial claims are not indicative of claims that result in monetary compensation.
The week-over-week decrease initial claims mirrored statewide numbers. For the week ending July 18, there were 29,438 initial claims in Washington, a decrease of 27.3% from the prior week.
Yakima County also reported 10,571 continued claims for the week ending July 18, a 2.7% decrease from the prior week. Continued claims include those who continue to file for benefits. Those figures also do not reflect whether those claims were paid or indicate status of payment.
This story will be updated.