A new food bank planned for Selah received a $50,000 boost from American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday during a groundbreaking.
More than 40 well-wishers, including Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, gathered at the site behind Grocery Outlet to watch Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond hand the ARPA check to Bill Harris, who has been helping spearhead the project.
Raymond said Harris’ passion for the project has been the driving force behind making it a reality.
“That’s what it takes – passion,” she said after handing him the check.
The plan entails building a 3,800-square-foot food bank that will serve Selah and Naches on a parcel at East Goodlander Road and North Park Drive just behind Grocery Outlet. The food bank will be equipped with plenty of storage space, a walk-in freezer, office space and a loading dock.
Currently, the food bank is housed in a small area of the Selah Civic Center with food stored and sorted at a small portable classroom behind Selah High School.
With need increasing, the current food bank is inefficient, Harris said.
The new food bank will be operated like a store, offering visitors a shopping experience rather than handing them a box of food, Harris said.
“We kind of want to take that away,” Harris said, adding that the store atmosphere offers more dignity to those seeking help.
The nonprofit food bank has already raised $450,000 in pledges and will be able to tap a $350,000 loan to construct the building, said Gena Franklin, project treasurer.
The $50,000 received Wednesday rounds out the roughly $800,000 needed to construct the building, she said.
Food bank supporters will continue fundraising efforts to cover operations moving forward, Harris said.
Donations can be made online.
Several area churches have committed to each spending one month out of the year conducting fundraisers for the operation, he said.
Construction is expected to begin this fall and it should be in operation by spring 2023, Harris said.
