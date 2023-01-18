Yakima Municipal Court Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell led a farewell tribute for two longtime friends and colleagues in the Yakima City Council chambers Tuesday evening.
Before a panel of council members and a crowd of friends, family and community members, Olwell recognized Judge Susan Woodard and municipal court services manager Linda Hagert. Both women retire this month after 32 years serving the city.
“This is a very sad and happy evening for the court as we move into our next season of people,” Olwell said.
Woodard retired Wednesday after more than three decades with the city.
She began her career in public service with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office before joining the city as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1990. She was appointed a city prosecutor and served as the first municipal court commissioner in 1997.
She was then appointed a municipal court judge in 2001.
“It's a pleasure to be here, and it's an honor to have served the city of Yakima for this many years in so many capacities,” Woodard said.
She said she has made many friends through her roles in Yakima.
“While I have one less key on my keychain and one less calendar to keep, there is something I will keep, and that is in touch,” Woodard said.
Municipal court services manager Hagert will retire Jan. 31 after 32 years with the city and 45 total years of public service.
She became a police officer in Yakima in 1990 and worked as a patrol officer and DARE officer until 1997, when she started in her current role and helped to implement the Yakima Municipal Court, according to the meeting agenda. Before joining the city, she worked in the Yakima County District Court.
Hagert said she’s loved each role she’s served in for the city of Yakima.
“I will miss it,” she said. “I will wonder what I’m going to do with my time, but I’ll figure it out.”
Records administrator Jodi Stephens will take over Hagert’s role at the end of the month.
Olwell, who also has plans to retire in 2023, said the farewell brings significant personnel changes for the court.
“I'd like to recognize these hard-working, extraordinary women for their dedication and their service to our community,” Olwell said.
New judge
As the room celebrated the careers of the women finishing off their time with the municipal court, the crowd also welcomed someone new to the bench.
Municipal court Judge Aryn Masters took her oath of office at the meeting Tuesday. She stepped into the role formerly filled by Woodard Wednesday.
“It's not often that people get to achieve a goal,” Masters said after taking her oath. “And when you achieve a goal, it doesn't happen in a vacuum, and it doesn't happen (without) support.”
Masters graduated from Gonzaga University School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon. She was formerly a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She said it’s an honor to follow in Woodard’s footsteps.
“I first practiced in front of Judge Woodard and Judge Olwell in the Yakima Municipal Court, and both of them had a large hand in shaping me into the lawyer and the judge that I will be,” she said.
Masters was recommended for judicial appointment by City Manager Bob Harrison earlier this year, and the council confirmed her appointment in September. The appointment is valid until the next municipal election in November.
