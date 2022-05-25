Scholarships of at least $1,000 will be available to high school students who complete summer classes and a research project through a new nonprofit with local ties, Scholars of American Liberty.
The mission of the nonprofit, known as SOAL, is an engaging, interactive educational program dedicated to instilling high school students with a deep understanding of the principles on which our nation was founded, organizers said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Courses will begin the week of Monday, June 20, and include topics such as the historical context of America’s founding; a study the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; and how the events of America’s formative years impact us today.
Students who participate and complete the courses are eligible to receive a scholarship. The award will be based upon completion of all classes and “Project Liberty," a culminating research project. The scholarship is applicable either to college tuition or to a trade program. Students will also receive a program certificate of completion that may be added to the student’s resume.
For more information and registration, visit https://bit.ly/3sYSFoF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.