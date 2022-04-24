A new playground at Miller Park was installed this week, and it should be open for play in early May, Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said Friday.
The city still has to add the border around the playground and fill in the area with soft mulch, and that work is expected to happen over the next two weeks, he said.
The new playground is part of a community improvement project launched in September 2020, according to a news release from the city. The playground, funded through the Legislature’s capital budget and private donations, cost $148,000, the news release said.
The basketball courts at the park, 502 N. Fourth St., have already been resurfaced and new rims have been added as part of the project, Wilkinson said, and there are more updates to come. Future work includes adding a picnic shelter, lighting and fencing for the basketball courts, a restroom, a shade structure for the performance area and a walkway through the park.
The total cost of the project is $650,000. About $625,000 came from the Legislature, with the remainder sourced from donations, Wilkinson said.
“We are so pleased to be able to make improvements to this essential northeast neighborhood park,” Wilkinson said in the news release. “Our purpose is (to) revitalize Miller Park as the heart of the community.”
