If all goes as planned, construction will begin this summer on structures that will house the annual Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and other weekend gatherings and events.
The Rotary Marketplace will be built on the grassy center of the parking lot of the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital business and support services building at 15 W. Yakima Ave. It will be a permanent home for the downtown farmers market, which will operate this year every Sunday from May 8-Oct. 9 at its usual location on South Third Street between Yakima and Chestnut avenues. But if all goes according to plan, 2022 will be its last year there.
When Memorial offices are closed on weekends, the Marketplace can also be used for community events.
“We’re hoping to start construction in June” and estimate it will take about six months, said John Baule, president of the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club. He and Southwest Rotary President Taylor Stormo and Sunrise Rotary President Del Miles are leading this joint project.
Estimated cost is $1.5 million. The nonprofit Yakima Rotary Trust will match what the clubs raise to a point, Baule said, and the hospital is supporting the project as well. The three Rotary clubs have received funding from Rotary District 5060, of which they are part.
Supporters still need to raise another $300,000.
“As a result, we have asked for private support,” Baule said. “But some of that may come in in-kind gifts.”
They hope to begin construction once city planning officials have finished reviewing land use documents — currently underway — and construction permits are issued. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the project, which Baule chose to focus on in his year as Downtown Rotary president. His term is up June 30, and he’s eager to get it going before he steps down.
“When we started this, the pandemic had just begun. Because of the pandemic, it has taken a lot longer,” Baule said. “We think maybe six months for construction. It’s hard to know.”
As shown on a promotional flyer, two sections make up the Rotary Marketplace, which will have power and water. A brick, stone and tile-roofed entrance pavilion will front Yakima Avenue, with a 300-foot open air translucent covered shed behind it, both extending north.
“The back part is a pre-engineered structure” that will arrive completed, but in parts, Baule said. Tri-Ply Construction of Yakima will install it. “The front part is the showy part,” he added. Moen Construction will build that and M.G. Wagner Co. will provide and place clay roofing tiles.
Memorial owns the parking lot. No parking will be lost because of the project, but there will be disruptions during construction, Baule said. The three Yakima Rotary clubs are building the Rotary Marketplace and the Downtown Association of Yakima will lease, maintain and manage it, he added. Baule is treasurer of the downtown association.
Farmers market
Andrew Holt, executive director of the downtown association, called the project "a huge boon for the farmers market and the community" for multiple reasons. Even though it's on private property, it would become a public space and be a huge asset to the community, he said.
"We're greatly indebted to the Rotary clubs and to (Baule) and to Memorial ... the financial side from Rotary and Memorial willing to lease that part of the parking lot," Holt said. "For us it would be a game-changer because the farmers market having a permanent home takes it to the next level.
"It would be ideal for the vendors. It would be ideal for the operation of the market and it would really create a sense of place and an experience."
Though people find closing off streets "kind of charming," Holt said, it's difficult to do every week. Having a pavilion would make it a much better experience for everyone involved.
"If you have a home that is customized for your function, it's pretty good for everybody involved," he said. "We're very excited about it."
Design and history
Yakima architect Rod Knipper designed the Rotary Marketplace and took details from the historic Northern Pacific Railway depot and freight house to create a compatible structure. The former depot at 32 N. Front St., which is owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, houses North Town Coffeehouse and the Main Stop on the Ave restaurant. The freight house is just to the south of it, at 10 N. Front St.
Yakima’s history as a railroad town and an agricultural center inspired the project and its location. The collection of structures that include the Memorial office building — the former Pacific Fruit building — are part of what was known as Fruit Row and were built as fruit packing and cold storage for the fruit coming from outlying orchards. What is now the parking lot was a mass of railroad tracks.
“That was where all the fruit was shipped out,” Baule said. Small tunnels under the railroad tracks held conveyor belts used to enable the loading of ice from both sides of rail cars, he said. All that activity began to die out after World War II when growers began using trucks to ship fruit and vegetables.
By 1987, all the sets of railroad tracks that ran through the present-day parking had been removed and developer John Edwards opened Track 29, a complex of shops and restaurants. The center fell into bankruptcy and in the spring of 2013, tenants were told they would have to leave when their leases ran out.
More recently, after city officials voted down the Millennium Plaza project that would have replaced a large parking lot adjacent to the current farmers market, Baule and other Rotarians thought about other locations and options that could serve its planned purposes.
“The plaza was to have a farmers market. We are the center of a fruit-growing region and we really need a decent farmers market,” Baule said. And independent arts and crafts people need a similar outlet for their creative work, the promotional flyer notes.
They also hope to make downtown more appealing. “The downtown should be the community’s living room,” Baule said.
Neon signs
That’s where the city’s neon history joins the project. As part of plans to create a network of outdoor artwork downtown, supporters hope to install some landmark neon signs in the Rotary Marketplace. They could include the large Ding Ho Chinese restaurant sign, which was removed when its longtime home was demolished in January and is being restored.
The Tom Tom Espresso neon sign, which was removed when owner Cassie Gordon expanded and rebranded as C & S Coffeehouse, won’t be displayed at the Marketplace or anywhere publicly, Baule said.
He would like to include the 410 Restaurant sign, which features a sailboat that “moves” on rolling waters. “That would look really neat,” Baule said, along with other potential options.
“We have to put a Rotary wheel on it — our wheel might be neon,” he added.
