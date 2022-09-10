More public art is blooming in Grandview.
Larelle Michener began to outline a new mural on the west wall of the Grandview Museum on Tuesday. The sunset drifted from yellow to orange to purple behind her as she climbed onto scaffolding and began to trace the design with chalk. Michener will bring the wall to life with paint over the course of a week.
Michener, who grew up in the Grandview area and lives in Prosser, is re-creating billboard art that stood at either end of town between the 1930s and 1960s. The new mural will be visible to all who drive through Grandview on Wine Country Road.
The mural will read “A Grand Place to Live … Grandview” above one of the city’s old slogans: “Where Industry and Agriculture Meet.” The letters will be in black and white next to a color illustration of fields and a rural factory.
Michener has painted several murals in Prosser and is excited to put up her first work in Grandview. She plans to use exterior latex paint for its durability and hopes the mural will last.
“Community art is important. It excites people.” Michener said. “The opportunity to do something like this in Grandview was not something I wanted to pass up.”
One of those excited folks is Ray Vining, the volunteer curator at the Grandview Museum. Vining said the museum’s board selected the design and asked Michener to paint it after hearing of her previous work.
“She did some wonderful murals in Prosser,” Vining said.
Vining said the mural, a homage to Grandview’s history and to its current economy, belongs beautifully on the museum.
The original signs were removed about 50 years ago after they had aged, and Grandview’s mottos have changed over the years. Vining hopes the new mural will connect people in Grandview to their roots while also representing the present economy.
“It typifies the spirit of the time,” Vining said. “Our mission is to preserve the past for the benefit of the future.”
Michener said her work outdoors is weather dependent. She’s had to wait for cooler temperatures for her paint to work properly. Michener primarily works in the mornings even now, as the latest heat wave recedes.
On Tuesday, Michener waited for nightfall so she could trace using her projector.
Grandview City Council member Joan Souders drove out to watch after she heard about the mural. Souders has lived in Grandview since 1995, and though she never saw the original signs, she’s still excited.
“It’s a great sign,” Souders said.
