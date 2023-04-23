The new president and CEO of MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital says financial stability and providing high-quality care locally are among her priorities.
MultiCare named Tammy Buyok, who had been interim president of the Yakima hospital since January, to the permanent role last week. Tacoma-based MultiCare has 12 hospitals and 22,000 employees around the state after acquiring Memorial earlier this year.
Buyok has more than 30 years of experience in health care, which includes 11 years as the vice president of facilities management and operation support services for MultiCare. She replaced former Memorial CEO Carole Peet.
“People here are great. Everyone is friendly and welcoming. There is a lot of hope for the relationship with MultiCare,” Buyok said about her first months in Yakima. “It’s just been really positive.”
Buyok said that since taking the position, one of her main priorities has been rebuilding trust with staff, physicians and the community. She wants people to know MultiCare is planning on sticking around.
Efforts to build stability include a focus on physician recruitment and improving in-house services to reduce patient transfers, she said.
As an example, Buyok said recruiting anesthesiologists helps increase the hospital’s surgical capacity — which, in turn, brings down the number of patients who have to be transferred to other hospitals.
She added that recruitment of cardiologists is a priority to build up Memorial's cardiac care programs. Vascular surgeons, gastroenterologists and pediatricians are at the top of the list for recruitment efforts as well. In total, Buyok said Memorial is trying to fill 50 specialist and subspecialist positions.
Emergency care
Buyok also discussed the possibility of establishing an off-campus emergency department to improve working conditions for staff. A 2021 survey from the Washington State Hospital Association showed Memorial’s emergency department was the busiest in the state.
“We looked at the security around just the volume of people going through the emergency department,” Buyok said. “How do we create a safe and secure environment for our staff? How do we improve the work environment for our staff and physicians and make this a place where people want to work and want to come here?”
MultiCare uses four off-campus emergency departments elsewhere in the state and is working on building five more. The departments have to be accredited and must meet the same standards of care as in hospital emergency departments. Buyok said MultiCare has placed these off-campus departments near neighborhoods in other cities where they’ve been able to field as many as 30,000 visits annually.
In 2021, Memorial's emergency department had just over 86,000 visits. An off-campus emergency department could take up to 30% of those visits, which could help lower staff fatigue.
Other improvements coming to the hospital include the implementation of a new electronic medical record system. MultiCare will use Epic, a record system employed across MultiCare’s network of hospitals and clinics. Electronic medical record software allows hospital staff to take note of a patient’s medical history, diagnoses, medications and treatment plans.
“Right now, Memorial has six electronic health records, and most of them don’t talk to each other. That is a real challenge from a health care perspective," she said.
Finances
In the long run, Buyok said her most important goal is to bring Memorial back to financial stability. Last month, the Washington Hospital Association said its partner hospitals had reported a collective $2.1 billion loss in revenue in 2022. MultiCare alone lost $286 million.
“This facility, this region continues to operate at a financial loss,” Buyok said when talking about Memorial and its 26 clinics. “We believe we'll continue to operate a financial loss for this year and probably next year before we turn around.”
Buyok said the factors that contributed to Memorial’s financial situation — the pandemic, the loss of physicians and staff, and the need to employ travel nurses and physicians at higher pay rates — happened over years. Returning to profitability may take just as long.
“We need the community to understand,” Buyok said. “It didn’t take us overnight to get here and it won’t take us overnight to fix it. There will be some ups and downs, there will be some bumps and challenges as we work to bring back that level of health care. We are moving as fast as we can, but it won’t be next month.”
Ultimately, Buyok said, MultiCare Memorial needs time, physicians and staff to reach a more comfortable financial and operational position.
Meeting needs locally
Buyok emphasized the need to raise surgical volumes and add surgical specialists at Memorial.
“Surgeries and specialists need to come back to the community so people can get their access here. That brings the volume back and then that sort of base of revenue that we need," she said. "Then we need people to do all that. We don’t just need physicians, we need the staff that helps support that physician … so really right now it’s a lot about people, getting the right people.”
Buyok said her overarching vision for Yakima County is for residents to have their health care needs met locally. From surgeries to lab tests, Buyok said she wants health care to be local in Yakima County.
“It isn’t MultiCare Memorial’s strategy to take specialty care out to the west side. We want to keep it here,” Buyok said. “We have to get specialists back, get surgical volumes back and bring access to services here, locally, for the patients in this region.”
