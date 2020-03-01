Tahoma Cemetery may be getting a new memorial in November to honor women and men who have served in the U.S. armed services.
The Central District of Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs reached out to city of Yakima staff about adding a Blue and Gold Star Memorial to the veterans section of the cemetery at 1802 Tahoma Ave. Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars also participated in conversations.
The blue star first became an icon in World War II, prevalent on flags and banners in homes, churches and businesses for those at war.
A resolution on the Yakima City Council’s consent agenda for Tuesday shows the city is in favor of installing the memorial, which would be a sign with a blue star and commemoration.
The resolution notes the central district agency would provide funding and maintenance of the sign. An agreement notes cemetery staff will install the memorial, with a dedication planned for Veterans Day 2020.
The Blue and Gold Star Memorials program started with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944. The next year, the National Council of State Garden Clubs began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii with metal Blue Star Memorial highway markers.
Up for discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting are also a review of the city’s procurement process, a report regarding revenue from a House bill related to affordable housing, and the 2019 annual report from Yakima Valley Tourism.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. in Yakima.