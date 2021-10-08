A McDonald’s restaurant has opened at 400 Vista Grande Way in Grandview.
The eatery’s owners are the Adams family, which also operate the McDonald’s in nearby Prosser. They and corporate representatives were to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the restaurant, just off the County Line Road exit of Interstate 82 (exit 75).
“We are excited about this new business coming to Grandview and the new jobs it brings to our community,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza said. “The city is experiencing tremendous growth. … McDonald’s is coming at the right time and to the right place.”
The restaurant and lobby will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru open 6 a.m. to midnight each day. For more information, call the Grandview McDonald’s at 509-203-6470.
