In a second lawsuit aimed at new political maps, a Yakima County resident has sued the state, alleging the boundaries of a Central Washington voting district constitute illegal racial gerrymandering.
The lawsuit argues that District 15 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because race was the primary motivating factor for drawing the boundaries without a compelling purpose.
The district splits Yakima and Pasco, covers parts of five counties, leans Republican and has a Latino voter majority of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%, according to population breakdowns provided by the Washington State Redistricting Commission, the bipartisan panel that created the plan. The Yakama Reservation is in District 14 under the plan. The redistricting commission tried not to split up the reservation as has been done in the past.
A bipartisan redistricting commission approved the new map of state legislative districts earlier this year.
The complaint was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by Benacio Garcia of Sunnyside and names Secretary of State Steven Hobbs as the defendant.
Hobbs is also a defendant in the other lawsuit filed over District 15, which alleges the district is a “facade” of a majority-minority district that intentionally dilutes Latino voters’ influence. Hobbs declined to take a position in that case and has not filed a response to the most recent lawsuit. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Garcia is a U.S. congressional candidate. He is running as a Republican in Washington’s 4th District against incumbent Dan Newhouse. His attorney, Andrew Stokesbary, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Stokesbary is a Republican who represents Auburn in the state House.
Racial gerrymandering argument
The new lawsuit says the boundaries of District 15 disregard traditional redistricting principles such as compactness, maintaining communities of interest and respecting political subdivisions or geographical boundaries. The boundaries can only be explained by race, according to the lawsuit.
It argues that the map splits communities of interest, including Yakima, Pasco, Grandview, Moxee and Union Gap, and stretches to include Latino populations in Mattawa and Othello, communities of different interests. The district also doesn’t follow past political boundaries, geographical boundaries like the Columbia River or other divisions like major roadways, the lawsuit says.
“The boundaries of the new Legislative District 15 were clearly negotiated and approved predominantly on the basis of race in order to create a majority Latino CVAP legislative district,” it says.
The lawsuit also argues that the Voting Rights Act is not justification enough to use race as a primary factor in drawing the district. The commission didn’t conduct any analysis of racial voting patterns or race-neutral alternatives, and a report from “one advocacy group,” the UCLA Voting Rights Project, is not sufficient justification, the lawsuit says.
The Voting Rights Project report used an analysis of voting patterns to argue that a Latino voter majority district was required to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
The lawsuit seeks to prevent the state from enforcing the district boundaries and prevent the Office of the Secretary of State from conducting any elections in the district, according to the document.
Voting rights lawsuit continues
A separate lawsuit alleging violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and an intentional dilution of Latino voters’ influence in the Yakima Valley is pending in U.S. District Court, with no hearing date scheduled as of Friday.
It was filed by a group of Latino voters and civil rights organizations, including the Campaign Legal Center, the UCLA Voting Rights Project, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and others.
That lawsuit argues District 15 is a “facade” of a majority-minority district and violates the Voting Rights Act because it won’t allow Latinos the chance to elect candidates of their choice. The lawsuit seeks to keep the state from conducting elections in the new District 15 and the creation of a new majority Latino district in the Yakima Valley.
Hobbs, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig are named as defendants.
Jinkins and Billig have requested to be dismissed, arguing the lawsuit doesn’t state a claim against them. A motion to dismiss filed with the court Feb. 23 argues Jinkins and Billig did not draft or adopt that plan. The Legislature adopted amendments to the plan as a body, but Jinkins and Billig did not do that individually, the document says.
Hobbs filed a notice with the court Feb. 25 stating that he intends to take no position on whether the plan violates the Voting Rights Act. The document argues the secretary has a limited role in redistricting and states that Hobbs sent a letter to the Redistricting Commission requesting the panel intervene.
The commission decided March 7 not to intervene in a 2-2 vote. The nonvoting, nonpartisan chair of the commission, Sarah Augustine of White Swan, resigned in protest.
Court documents show Judge Robert S. Lasnik with the U.S. District Court Western District of Washington will consider oral arguments for the dismissal, but a date has not been set as of Friday.
Republican reaction
Senate Republican Leader John Braun said he is disappointed in the redistricting commission and Hobbs for not defending the bipartisan agreement in court. He said he doesn’t entirely like the compromise, but that’s what happens in a bipartisan agreement.
“It seems like when you make a deal, you ought to defend the deal,” he told the Yakima Herald-Republic’s editorial board on Thursday.
He said he thinks the plan is defensible, and it strikes a balance between the Voting Rights Act and the state’s redistricting framework, which has been hailed as one of the best in the country. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the two lawsuits are combined and the issue remains in court for several years.
“I would like to think the negotiated bipartisan solution stands, but we won’t know that for a few years,” he said. “I would expect other parties will intervene to defend it, which is unfortunate. It should have a public defense. But I think private parties from your area will defend it.”
City editor Joanna Markell contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.