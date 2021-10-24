A move to a larger site on South First Street is planned for Yakima’s AMB Tools & Equipment.
The supplier of pressure washers, air compressors, waste oil heaters and other shop equipment and hand tools is moving to 1729 S. First St., a vacant building that formerly housed the Michaels craft store.
AMB Store Manager Steve Watrous said the retail section of the business, currently at 608 W. Nob Hill Blvd., hopes to be moved into the new site by Thanksgiving. That move is “written in pencil,” he said, dependent upon materials being available to repair the building’s roof, among other work.
Once the retail portion of the business opens on South First Street, the service portion — currently located in the back of the Nob Hill building — will follow within a few months, Watrous said.
Watrous noted that in the 1970s, the First Street site, just north of Mead Avenue, housed a Pay ‘n Pak hardware store. It is currently adjacent to the Safeway gas station and grocery store at 905 E. Mead Ave.
AMB Tools & Equipment has locations in Yakima, Seattle, Tacoma and the Tri-Cities. Its current Yakima location is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 452-7123.
