The COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima will have new hours the first two weeks of August because of an event at the site.
The testing site will be open:
- Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday-Saturday: Closed,
- Aug. 9-14: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Regular hours of operation will begin the third week of August. They are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a Yakima Health District news release. State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave.
The Yakima Health District website has a list of other locations offering testing around the county.
The State Fair Park testing site was slated to close at the end of July, but is staying open because of a rise in COVID-19 activity locally.
The case rate in the community doubled recently to 229 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 as of Tuesday in the past two weeks, it said in a news release. There were 24 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
“Of these new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County, more than 96% are from people who are not vaccinated,” the health district said.
The Centers for Disease Control lists Yakima County as an area with high COVID-19 transmission.
Vaccinations will no longer be offered at State Fair Park as the Yakima Health District focuses on mobile clinics and other locations. For a list of vaccine locations, go to http://YakimaVaccines.org.