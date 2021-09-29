Yakima Valley Libraries will have new hours at several locations starting Friday, according to a news release.
The changes will open Yakima Central Library and Selah Community Library on Saturdays for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020, the release said.
After Friday, eight libraries will be open Saturdays, including those in Moxee, Naches, Sunnyside, Terrace Heights, Wapato and West Valley, which already offered weekend hours.
Several other library locations will also see changes in their hours. A complete list of hours is available on YVL’s website.
YVL Executive Director Kim Hixson called the new hours a “step toward a semblance of normalcy.”
YVL has 17 locations across the Valley, including the Central Library in downtown Yakima.
