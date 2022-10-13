TIETON — The new home of the Highland Food Bank is nearly complete and supporters say the timing couldn’t be better with even more families in need and everyone feeling the pinch of inflation.
The 30-by-72-foot building is going up next to City Hall, a block south of the food bank’s current space in the Boxx Gallery building. The $425,000 project began in late August and supporters plan to have the Steel Structures of America building finished inside and out and move in by the end of this month or early next month, said Michelle Wyles, food bank treasurer.
Fundraising continues as workers complete the interior; about $60,000 is still needed, she said. “We’re still trying to raise the last of the money to complete the land purchase,” Wyles said.
She and husband, Rob Wyles, who is acting as general contractor for the project, praised the generosity of the many individuals, businesses, churches and organizations in and beyond Tieton that have donated to the new building. It has been funded almost exclusively by private donations, they noted. Sara Holtzinger has worked hard to secure many donations and city officials have been “really supportive of this project” as well, they said.
Also, “Subcontractors have been very generous by cutting their costs in an effort to get this community project completed,” Michelle Wyles said.
That’s crucial as the food bank is getting busier than ever in terms of families in need. Volunteers are giving out more than 100 boxes of food away every week, she said. “That’s 100 families being served and in a town of 1,400 people,” she added.
She and Karen Quint opened the nonprofit Boxx Gallery in December 2015 with the mission of being a community space to support the food bank, which is also in that building, by generating attention and raising funds.
Paige Matson, a Highland Junior High School teacher, manages the food bank. Each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m., families can come in for a box with staple food items such as rice, beans and pasta. They can also walk through the food bank and pick out more items of their choice like produce, bread and frozen food. The food bank also offers diapers, wipes and books.
Northwest Harvest provides most of the food with deliveries every Thursday and the food bank purchases supplemental items. Community members and businesses also donate products, Wyles said.
The new food bank building is about 60% larger than its current space, Rob Wyles said. It features a storage space with a garage door for deliveries, a large area where people can come in to choose what they need, plus a large ADA-compliant bathroom and a small office space.
It will have three more commercial refrigerators and two additional commercial freezers. That will make six refrigerators and three freezers — additional storage space that’s more important than ever, Michelle Wyles said.
“The need is great,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.